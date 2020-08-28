PREP ROUNDUP: South hands Gainesville lopsided loss in opener

South Forsyth's softball team scored 17 first-inning runs and didn't allow a single hit Thursday as the War Eagles welcomed Gainesville to Region 6-7A with a dominant 21-0 victory.

Ansley Chiang (4), Charlotte Brooks (3), Emme Souter (2) and Ruthie Allen (2) each had multiple RBIs for South. Ashley Chu, Makenna Segal, Katie Traynor, Chloe Traynor, Katie Jenkins and Audrey Hui each drove in one run.

Chiang led South at the plate, going 2 for 2 and scoring three runs and walking twice.

Hannah Marchman needed just 13 pitches to strike out the side in the bottom of the first inning, then was lifted for Riley Carr, who tossed two no-hit innings and struck out three.

Gainesville pitcher Kenya Jackson took the loss, pitching two innings and giving up 14 runs on five hits, walking 14 batters.

South (5-0, 1-0 Region 6-7A) will travel to North Forsyth for a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lambert 12, Forsyth Central 8

Lambert used a four-run eighth inning to rally past Forsyth Central Thursday, 12-8.

Courtney Sauer led off the inning with single, then moved to second on a Madison Todd sacrifice. Kirsten Cowart singled, then Hannah Cole walked to load the bases. Sauer scored on a Hannah Cornetto RBI single, then Cowart scored on a wild pitch. A two-run single by Katelyn Boyette scored Cornetto and Anna Pazdzior to give the Longhorns a four-run lead.

Boyette led the Longhorns with a 4-for-5 night at the plate, driving in three runs. Cole went 2 for 3, driving in a pair of runs and launching a solo home run.

Central collected 12 hits and had four players record multiple hits.

Lambert (1-6, 1-0 Region 6-7A) will travel to Gainesville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Central (0-6, 0-1 Region 6-7A) hosts West Forsyth at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

West Forsyth 2, Dawson County 0

West Forsyth 2, Duluth 0

West Forsyth swept a pair of matches in Thursday's tri-match, handing Dawson County and Duluth a pair of 2-0 losses.

Lymaris Vasquez led the Wolverines with 12 kills and 10 digs, committing just two errors and hitting .500 between the two matches. Reece Rhoads added 10 kills, while Cayla Cowart had six and Abby Kingsbury finished with five.

Vasquez, Rachel Denard and Skylar James each finished with three aces and Natalie Morris led the Wolverines with five blocks. Denard had a team-high 13 assists and Grace Cissell followed with eight.

West (9-7) will play at non Saturday in the Cole Mountain Classic.