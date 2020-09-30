PREP ROUNDUP: South volleyball stays hot with sweep of Central

Senior Aliyah Thompson converted 12 of her 19 attempts Tuesday as South Forsyth swept Forsyth Central 3-0. South won 25-10, 25-20, 25-12.



Thompson's 12 kills led the War Eagles, while Avery Svehla added 10 kills and 14 digs, and Brinley Bramwell had nine kills. Gabriela Conde Borres had a team-high 19 digs, while Phoebe Dean led South with 19 assists and Claire Jenkins had 13 assists.

South (11-6, 4-0 Area 6-7A) will host North Forsyth at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Central (12-10, 0-4 Area 6-7A) steps out of area play for a road tilt at North Gwinnett at 6 p.m. Thursday.

North Forsyth 3, Gainesville 1

North Forsyth picked up its third area win Tuesday, beating Gainesville 3-1.

The Raiders (32-10, 3-1 Area 6-7A) won 19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15 and will travel to South Forsyth at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lambert 3, Milton 0

Lambert bounced back from its second loss of the season with a dominant 3-0 win over Milton. The Longhorns won 25-19, 25-15, 25-21.

Lambert (16-2, 3-0 Area 6-7A) will travel to West Forsyth at 6 p.m. Thursday.