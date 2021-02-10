PREP ROUNDUP: West boys sweep season series with Denmark

Jake Mooney scored 24 points and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line Tuesday as West Forsyth beat Denmark for the second time this season, 60-52.

Mooney also brought down 14 rebounds for the double-double, adding four blocks, three assists and two steals. Cooper Watts had 15 points and three assists, while Grant Moore chipped in seven rebounds and six points.

West exploded for 27 first-quarter points and led 46-36 at the end of the third quarter.

West (11-13, 5-7 Region 6-7A) is the No. 5 seed entering the region tournament and will travel to Lambert at 6 p.m. Saturday. Denmark (14-10, 7-5 Region 6-7A) remains the No. 3 seed and will host the winner of Forsyth Central vs. North Forsyth at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Gainesville 64, Lambert 62

Paul Lunguana dropped 20 points and eight rebounds, but it wasn't enough to hold off Gainesville as the Longhorns fell 64-62.

Mason Barnes filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and six rebounds and four assists. Niko Wilson added 12 points and Joao Moreira finished with 10.

Lambert (11-12, 6-6 Region 6-7A) is the No. 4 seed ahead of this week's region tournament and will host West Forsyth at 6 p.m. Saturday. Gainesville (18-7, 9-3 Region 6-7A) is the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of Forsyth Central/North Forsyth vs. Denmark at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Lakeview Academy 57, Pinecrest Academy 44

Oscar Lynch scored 23 points and six rebounds, while Carter Kling added 17 points, including three 3-pointers, as Pinecrest fell, 57-44, on Tuesday to Lakeview Academy.

Pinecrest (8-9, 7-7 Region 6-1A Private) will travel to Mt. Bethel Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Forsyth 66, Denmark 36

West Forsyth landed three players in double figures Tuesday as the Wolverines topped Denmark, 66-36, and locked up the No. 2 seed in Region 6-7A.

Calie Thrower led West with 20 points, while Molly Quincy added 11 and Cayla Cowart finished with 10. Kalie Thrower, Audrey Anderson, Lillian Seitz, Katherine Bottoms, Lindsey Pirkle and Zaria Smith each scored for the Wolverines.

West (17-6, 11-1 Region 6-7A) will host the winner of Lambert/Gainesville vs. South Forsyth at 6 p.m. Monday. Denmark (12-13, 5-7 Region 6-7A) will host Forsyth Central at 6 p.m. Saturday.