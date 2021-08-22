PREP ROUNDUP: West boys XC captures first at Pickens Preview

South Forsyth placed third behind junior Ben Bergey's first-place time [16:05] and senior Nate Verska's second-place finish [16:09]. South freshman Benjamin Winn finished 24th [17:50] and posted the fastest freshman time at the meet.



North Forsyth placed 16th and was led by junior Brock Casey's 40th-place time [18:13], while East Forsyth finished 17th-place and received a fourth-place time [16:23] from junior Alex Arrambide.

Carmel Yonas [19:28] and Isabel Yonas [19:53] finished first and second, respectively, in the girls race to lead South to a second-place finish. Cambridge edged the War Eagles by only 20 seconds to claim first place. Junior Janisha Patil finished 14th [21:07] and junior Caroline Turner finished 32nd [22:16].

West finished two places behind South, led by senior Sophia Slavov's ninth-place time [20:46]. Tess Krogman finished 30th and posted the second-fastest freshman time [22:12], while senior Audrey Anderson finished 33rd [22:17].

East secured a top-10 finish in their first race in school history, as sophomore Livana Lekas [36th, 22:29], junior Kylene McDonald [54th, 23:17], sophomore Becca Wade [68th, 23:55] and sophomore Elizabeth Wade [81st, 24:19] led the Broncos to a 10th-place finish.

SOFTBALL

North Forsyth 10, Collins Hill 6

North Forsyth 7, Collins Hill 3

North Forsyth pounded 22 hits Saturday in a doubleheader sweep of Collins Hill, beating the Eagles 10-6 and 7-3.

Lexie Durban enjoyed a perfect 4-for-4 day in Game 1, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Ali Jones collected three hits and drove in four runs, while Lauren Fields finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored from atop the Raiders' lineup and Taylor Pipkins went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Olivia Tyson collected the win, pitching six innings and surrendering six runs — four earned — while striking out four and walking three.

Pipkins added three more hits in the 7-3 victory, plating two and scoring twice to finish with four RBIs on the day. Alexis Monroe went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, including an RBI groundout in the first that scored Fields and gave North a 1-0 lead, one of two runs scored by Fields. Bri Deleon earned the win after pitching 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball and striking out four. Durban needed only seven pitches to navigate the final 1 2/3 innings and earn the save.

North [4-1] will open region play Tuesday with a home doubleheader against Lambert, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Flowery Branch 5, Lambert 4

Lambert carried a one-run lead into the sixth inning, but a two-run frame by Flowery Branch sank Lambert on Saturday.

The Longhorns received sacrifice flies from Kirsten Cowart and Hannah Cornetto in the first inning, but the Falcons scored a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-2 lead. Lambert took the lead in the fifth inning, after Cowart's second sacrifice fly of the day and Courtney Sauer scored when Hannah Cole reached on an error. But Flowery Branch pulled even in the following frame after an error and a passed ball allowed two Falcons to score.

Sauer pitched five innings and surrendered four runs — three earned — on seven hits and struck out four. Cole pitched one inning of relief, striking out two and giving up an unearned run.

The Longhorns [3-2] will open region play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with a doubleheader at North Forsyth.

Marist 7, Denmark 5

Marist 10, Denmark 8

Jessie DeNardo went 5-for-6 with seven RBIs and four runs scored Saturday, but it wasn't enough to will Demark past former region foe Marist.

DeNardo homered twice in Game 1, first with a solo shot in the sixth, then on a two-run blast in the seventh inning that scored Ellery Campbell. Campbell [2-for-4, 2 R] and Kiersten Bell [2-for-3, BB] also led the Danes at the plate. Taylor Gajdik took the loss after giving up six runs across 3 1/3 innings, while Mary Kate Leonard pitched 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief, striking out three.

DeNardo headlined a 10-hit performance by the Danes in their 10-8 loss, finishing 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Jordan Williams [2-for-3, 2 R] added two hits. Campbell, Gajdik, Leonard, Sara Harris, Avery Callaway and Hannah Golden each had a hit for the Danes. Leonard was saddled with the loss after giving up four runs — two earned — on three hits in 1 1/3 innings.

Denmark [2-2] will open region play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with a doubleheader at Forsyth Central.

South Forsyth 7, Cherokee 6

Creekview 7, South Forsyth 2

South Forsyth split a doubleheader Saturday, edging Cherokee 7-6 before falling to Creekview 7-2.

The War Eagles used a five-run fourth inning to pull away from the Warriors, collecting RBIs from Audrey Hui, Meghan Lochhead, Ashley Chu and Ansley Chiang in the frame. Chiang [2-for-4, RBI], Lochhead [2-for-2, 2 RBIs] and Charlotte Brooks [2-for-4, 2 R] each had multiple hits for South. Josie Crossman earned the win in the circle, pitching a complete game and giving up six runs — three earned — while striking out five.

Brooks also led South at the plate against Creekview, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. Chu also went 2-for-4 and scored a run in the loss. Crossman pitched all seven innings and surrendered seven runs — three earned — while striking out three and walking four.

The War Eagles [2-5] will open region play at 6 p.m. Thursday when they host Gainesville.

Tift County 5, Forsyth Central 1

Forsyth Central fell behind early to Tift County Saturday, falling 5-1.

Reagan Bump delivered a solo home run to account for the Bulldogs' lone run, while Sydney Stephens and Keeley O'Hara also had a hit. Mallory Smith pitched five innings and surrendered four runs — three earned — on six hits.

Central [3-5] will open region play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday with a home doubleheader against Denmark.

FRIDAY

Lambert 2, Mountain View 0

Hannah Cole delivered a dominant complete-game, two-hit shutout Friday, striking out 12 batters as Lambert topped Mountain View 2-0.

Kirsten Cowart provided all the offense the Longhorns needed in the first inning, when her RBI double plated Courtney Sauer. Hannah Cornetto added an insurance run two batters later, scoring Cowart on an RBI single.

Cole didn't allow a baserunner after the third inning and struck out the side in the second and fifth innings. Cole needed only 83 pitches and issued only one walk.