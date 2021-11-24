PREP ROUNDUP: West Forsyth boys capture Roswell tourney title; Mooney earns MVP

West Forsyth's boys basketball team topped Roswell 64-56 Tuesday to capture the Roswell Rotary Honor Air Invitational championship.

Jake Mooney was named the tournament's most valuable player, while Grant Moore and Joe Wortman also collected all-tournament honors.

Mooney scored 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds with two assists. Moore stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Wortman had eight points, four rebounds, three assists, while Caleb Lesch finished with five points, seven rebounds and four assists.

West beat Blessed Trinity 59-33 in the first round of the tournament before cruising past Lovett 80-66 on Monday in the second round.

The Wolverines [4-1] will open Region 6-7A play at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Gainesville.

South Forsyth 47, Kennesaw Mountain 43

South Forsyth picked up its second win in as many days Tuesday, topping Kennesaw Mountain 47-43.

Ethan Underwood had a huge night for the War Eagles, scoring 30 points with six 3-pointers. Baylor Hicks narrowly missed a double-double, finishing with nine points, nine rebounds and five assists.

South [2-2] will host Walton at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

East Forsyth 42, North Murray 39

East Forsyth bounced back Tuesday with a 42-39 victory against North Murray in the Turkey Jam at North Murray High School.

The Broncos [2-1] will face Elbert County at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Denmark 52, Jones County 31

Emma Hempker exploded for 25 points, Mary Kate Leonard turned in a double-double and Denmark beat Jones County 52-31.

Leonard had 12 points to go with 11 rebounds, while Sophie Smith finished with nine points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Denmark [3-0] will host Lanier at 6 p.m. Nov. 30.

East Forsyth 71, Northview 9

East Forsyth exploded past Northview on Tuesday, 71-9.

The Broncos [3-1] will travel to Johnson-Gainesville at 6 p.m. Nov. 30. East topped Johnson-Gainesville earlier this month, 66-10.