PREP ROUNDUP: West Forsyth boys clinch regular-season region title

Jake Mooney logged a school-record 23 rebounds, West Forsyth notched a season high in points scored, and the Wolverines captured the regular-season region championship Friday with a 93-82 win over Lambert.
Mooney finished with a double-double, adding a game-high 26 points. Four other players scored in double figures for West, including Sam Maynard [14 points, 4 rebounds], Grant Moore [13 points, 7 rebounds], Mark Daly [13 points, 5 assists, 4 steals] and Caleb Lesch [11 points, 5 rebounds]. Will Moore added nine points, four assists and three rebounds for West.
James Tyre led the Longhorns with 25 points, five assists and five rebounds, while Cameron Bland had 18 points and six rebounds, Keenan Gagen finished with 17 points and four assists, and Niko Wilson chipped in 15 points and five rebounds.
West [17-6, 9-1 Region 6-7A] will wrap up the regular season at Forsyth Central on Feb. 4 and at Denmark on Feb. 8 before carrying the No. 1 seed into the Region 6-7A tournament.
Lambert [13-9, 5-4 Region 6-7A] is currently in a three-way tie for second place with Denmark and North Forsyth. The Longhorns will travel to Forsyth Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
North Forsyth 54, Forsyth Central 43
Braden Mullis scored 13 points, Cole Kirouac and Aidan Kudlas each added 11 points, and North Forsyth topped Forsyth Central 54-43 on Friday.
The Raiders' victory follows Tuesday's 69-41 win over West Forsyth and forces a three-way tie with Denmark and Lambert for second place in Region 6-7A heading into the final week and a half of the regular season.
North [11-11, 5-4 Region 6-7A] will travel to Denmark at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Central [13-10, 4-6 Region 6-7A] will host Lambert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Gilmer 72, East Forsyth 64
East Forsyth dropped a Region 7-3A contest to Gilmer on Friday, 72-64.
Next up for the Broncos [7-16, 3-9 Region 7-3A] is a home matchup with White County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lambert 44, West Forsyth 42
Lambert won in dramatic fashion Friday night, using a buzzer-beating layup by Briley Elder to top No. 5 West Forsyth 44-42.
Elder knocked down a 3-pointer off a pass from Annarose Tyre to tie the game 42-42 with seven seconds left. Elder then stole a wayward pass following the Wolverines' inbound and laid the ball in as the buzzer sounded.
WIN 42-44!!!— Lady Longhorns Basketball (@lhsladyhorns) January 29, 2022
The Lady Longhorns had an exciting two-point victory tonight against #5 West Forsyth. Lambert came back from being down 17 in the third quarter. Briley Elder made a 3 to tie it with 8 seconds left, then got a steal and layup as the time ran out @ForsythSports pic.twitter.com/VugDrqJkPd
Lambert [12-9, 5-4 Region 6-7A] has won eight of its past nine games dating back to Jan. 3 and will travel to Forsyth Central at 6 p.m Tuesday. West [17-6, 6-4 Region 6-7A] will look to rebound Feb. 4 at Forsyth Central.
North Forsyth 64, Forsyth Central 20
North Forsyth won its seventh straight game and improved to 9-0 in Region 6-7A play Friday with a 64-20 win against Forsyth Central.
North [18-3, 9-0 Region 6-7A] will travel to Denmark at 6 p.m Tuesday, while Central [1-21, 1-9 Region 6-7A] will host Lambert at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
East Forsyth 75, Gilmer 42
East Forsyth swept the season series with Gilmer on Friday, winning 75-42.
The win sets up a showdown with second-place White County on Tuesday for the Broncos [15-6, 7-4 Region 7-3A].