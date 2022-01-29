PREP ROUNDUP: West Forsyth boys clinch regular-season region title

Jake Mooney logged a school-record 23 rebounds, West Forsyth notched a season high in points scored, and the Wolverines captured the regular-season region championship Friday with a 93-82 win over Lambert.

Mooney finished with a double-double, adding a game-high 26 points. Four other players scored in double figures for West, including Sam Maynard [14 points, 4 rebounds], Grant Moore [13 points, 7 rebounds], Mark Daly [13 points, 5 assists, 4 steals] and Caleb Lesch [11 points, 5 rebounds]. Will Moore added nine points, four assists and three rebounds for West.

James Tyre led the Longhorns with 25 points, five assists and five rebounds, while Cameron Bland had 18 points and six rebounds, Keenan Gagen finished with 17 points and four assists, and Niko Wilson chipped in 15 points and five rebounds.

West [17-6, 9-1 Region 6-7A] will wrap up the regular season at Forsyth Central on Feb. 4 and at Denmark on Feb. 8 before carrying the No. 1 seed into the Region 6-7A tournament.

Lambert [13-9, 5-4 Region 6-7A] is currently in a three-way tie for second place with Denmark and North Forsyth. The Longhorns will travel to Forsyth Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

North Forsyth 54, Forsyth Central 43

Braden Mullis scored 13 points, Cole Kirouac and Aidan Kudlas each added 11 points, and North Forsyth topped Forsyth Central 54-43 on Friday.

The Raiders' victory follows Tuesday's 69-41 win over West Forsyth and forces a three-way tie with Denmark and Lambert for second place in Region 6-7A heading into the final week and a half of the regular season.

North [11-11, 5-4 Region 6-7A] will travel to Denmark at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while Central [13-10, 4-6 Region 6-7A] will host Lambert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Gilmer 72, East Forsyth 64

East Forsyth dropped a Region 7-3A contest to Gilmer on Friday, 72-64.

Next up for the Broncos [7-16, 3-9 Region 7-3A] is a home matchup with White County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lambert 44, West Forsyth 42

Lambert won in dramatic fashion Friday night, using a buzzer-beating layup by Briley Elder to top No. 5 West Forsyth 44-42.

Elder knocked down a 3-pointer off a pass from Annarose Tyre to tie the game 42-42 with seven seconds left. Elder then stole a wayward pass following the Wolverines' inbound and laid the ball in as the buzzer sounded.