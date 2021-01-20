By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
PREP ROUNDUP: West Forsyth girls cruise to fifth straight victory
West Forsyth's defense turned in an impressive performance Tuesday as the Wolverines smothered Gainesville 63-25.

Cayla Cowart led a balanced Wolverines attack with 19 points. Calie Thrower had 11 points, while Molly Quincy scored eight, Riley Pepin chipped in six and Lillian Seitz added five. Katherine Bottoms, Lindsey Pirkle and Kalie Thrower each had four points.

West raced out to a 28-4 lead after one quarter.

West (11-6, 6-1 Region 6-7A) will carry a five-game winning streak into Friday's title at South Forsyth, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.