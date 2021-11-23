PREP ROUNDUP: West Forsyth girls win Roger Slaton Memorial; Cowart named MVP

West Forsyth's girls basketball team won the inaugural Roger Slaton Memorial Classic on Monday with a 71-52 win over Dawson County.

Cayla Cowart led West with 22 points and was named MVP following the game. Katherine Bottoms scored 16 points, while Molly Quincy finished with 12 points, and Lillian Seitz had six points and seven assists.

The Wolverines beat Banks County Saturday, 59-46, in the first round of the tournament.

West [4-0] will open Region 6-7A play Dec. 3 at Gainesville.

South Forsyth 59, Greenforest 38

South Forsyth landed three players in double figures Monday as the War Eagles topped Greenforest 59-38 in the Parkview Showcase.

Sharon Tolliver led South with 16 points, Clara Morris scored 11 points and Maggie Thompson had 10 points. Allie Meyer pulled down five rebounds and Jadyn Kniceley collected three assists.

South [3-1] will host Walton at 6 p.m. Nov. 30.

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Forsyth 80, Lovett 66

West Forsyth's boys basketball earned a spot in the Rotary Honor Air Invitational championship Monday with an 80-66 victory against Lovett.

Grant Moore [25 points, 12 rebounds, three assists] and Jake Mooney [15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists] each turned in a double-double, while Will Moore [14 points, four rebounds] and Caleb Lesch [13 points, eight rebounds] finished in double figures. Joe Wortman added seven points and seven rebounds for the Wolverines.

West [3-1] topped Blessed Trinity 59-33 in the first round of the tournament Saturday.

South Forsyth 71, Cartersville 50

South Forsyth picked up its first win of the season Monday with a 71-50 victory against Cartersville in the second round of the Wolverine Classic at Woodstock.

Caleb Underwood led the War Eagles with 16 points and Ethan Underwood had 15 points. Teddy Toth [14 points] also finished in double figures, while Baylor Hicks had 10 rebounds and eight points, and Bryce Hammond turned in six points, five rebounds and four steals.

South [1-2] will face Kennesaw Mountain at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the final round of the tournament.

Lambert 64, Langston Hughes 59

Lambert evened its season record Monday with a 64-59 win against Langston Hughes in the second round of the Jared Cook Classic at North Gwinnett.

Niko Wilson scored a team-high 23 points with four rebounds and Keenan Gagen had a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. James Tyre filled up the stat sheet with seven points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Lambert [1-1] will travel to Cherokee Bluff at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sonoraville 66, East Forsyth 48

East Forsyth fell Monday in the first round of the Turkey Jam at North Murray, 66-48.

The Broncos [1-1] will face North Murray at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.