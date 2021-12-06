PREP ROUNDUP: West Forsyth's Reed Walker, Noah Amick go undefeated at Lake Norman Duals

North Forsyth collected wins against Etowah and Mountain View Saturday at the Mountain View Duals in Lawrenceville.
North beat Etowah 50-15 and won 41-30 against Mountain View. The Raiders fell 49-22 to Valdosta, 65-18 to Woodland and 41-36 to Thompson [Ala.].
Tristan Graham [195] led the Raiders with wins in all five matches, including pins against Thompson [Ala.], Woodland and Mountain View. Graham also won by major decision against Valdosta and Etowah. Bentley Wheeler [160] won four matches, collecting pins against Valdosta, Etowah and Woodland, plus a major decision against Mountain View. Michael Gryder [120] had two pins and a major decision, while Dylan Lyerly [220] finished with three pins of his own, and Christopher Henderson [145] had two wins and a minor decision.
South Forsyth produced seven top-three finishers at the Santa Slam Invitational Saturday at South Forsyth, including an individual champion in Cole Williams.
Chase Edwards, Brady Fogarty, Andrew Meersman, Mikey Meersman, Neil Rajesh and Nathan Reid each placed third in their weight class. Kai Wright finished fourth, Connor Case took fifth and Rhett Belue placed sixth.
South finished third as a team behind first place West-Oak [S.C.] and second-place Sequoyah.
West Forsyth tested itself against some of the top competition in the Southeast on Saturday at the Lake Norman Duals, collecting a win against Christiansburg [Va.].
The Wolverines drew a tough assignment in their first matchup of the day, falling 58-18 to eventual runners-up Baylor School [Tenn.]. Noah Amick [120] and Jay Helstone [285] each collected first-period pins, while Reed Walker [113] won by forfeit. Walker also pinned his opponent in a 42-33 loss to Union Pines [N.C], as did Noah Danforth [132] and Zane Brooks [195]. Tony Tanory [126] won by forfeit, while Helstone won 3-1 in overtime.
Amick, Danforth, Helstone and Walker shined again in a 54-24 loss to Fred T. Foard [N.C.], with each wrestler pinning their opponent, while Matthew Rogers [170], Walker, Amick and Tanory picked up pins in a 41-33 loss to Lake Norman [N.C.]. Brooks won uncontested and Danforth won 5-2 decision.
West finished strong in the final bout of the afternoon, winning 40-25 against Christiansburg. Caide Daltro [160] got the Wolverines on the board with a pin in the third match and Brooks pinned Bowman Altizer in the first period to trim the deficit to 21-12. West rallied to win the final five matches, as Tanory had a big 18-5 decision and Danforth pinned Channing Clements. Amick, Walker and Quinn Bovenizer each won uncontested.