PREP ROUNDUP: West Forsyth's Reed Walker, Noah Amick go undefeated at Lake Norman Duals

North Forsyth collected wins against Etowah and Mountain View Saturday at the Mountain View Duals in Lawrenceville.

North beat Etowah 50-15 and won 41-30 against Mountain View. The Raiders fell 49-22 to Valdosta, 65-18 to Woodland and 41-36 to Thompson [Ala.].

Tristan Graham [195] led the Raiders with wins in all five matches, including pins against Thompson [Ala.], Woodland and Mountain View. Graham also won by major decision against Valdosta and Etowah. Bentley Wheeler [160] won four matches, collecting pins against Valdosta, Etowah and Woodland, plus a major decision against Mountain View. Michael Gryder [120] had two pins and a major decision, while Dylan Lyerly [220] finished with three pins of his own, and Christopher Henderson [145] had two wins and a minor decision.



