PREP ROUNDUP: West surges past Central; Gagen's buzzer-beater lifts Lambert over Denmark

West Forsyth's boys basketball team kept its perfect region record intact Tuesday with a 51-46 win against Forsyth Central.

The Wolverines trailed 26-19 at halftime and by as many as 10 points with 2:30 left in the game, but Jake Mooney saved 14 of his team-high 17 points for the fourth quarter, helping West close the gap and finish the game on a run. Mooney also had six rebounds and four assists.

Caleb Lesch [13 points] and Joe Wortman [11 points, 4 steals, 4 assists] finished in double figures, while Will Moore added six points, five rebounds and two assists. Lesch also connected on three 3-pointers.

West [13-4, 5-0 Region 6-7A] will host Denmark at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Central [11-8, 2-4 Region 6-7A] will host Denmark on Jan. 18.

Lambert 68, Denmark 67

Keenan Gagen knocked down the game-winning shot Tuesday as Lambert won its fifth straight game, beating Denmark 68-67.

James Tyre found Niko Wilson on the inbounds pass, then Wilson drove inside before dishing to Gagen in the corner. Gagen let the shot fly, and after circling around the rim, the ball fell through to give the Longhorns the win.

Tyre and Wilson each had 17 points, with Gagen adding 16 points and Cameron Bland finishing with 14 points. Tyre had five rebounds and three assists, while Wilson had five assists and three rebounds.

Lambert [11-7, 3-2 Region 6-7A] will host Gainesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday, while Denmark will travel to Denmark at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Mill Creek 54, South Forsyth 48

South Forsyth fell narrowly to Mill Creek on Tuesday, 54-48.

Ethan Underwood led the War Eagles with 15 points.

South [9-9, 3-2 Region 6-7A] will step back into region play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at North Forsyth.

North Hall 67, East Forsyth 59

Bryce Bracco racked up 33 points, but East Forsyth couldn't overcome North Hall on Tuesday, 67-59.

Bracco also had five 3-pointers for the Broncos.

East [6-11, 2-5 Region 7-3A] will host Lumpkin County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Gainesville 65, North Forsyth 52

Aidan Kudlas and Cole Kirouac each had 18 points, but North Forsyth's recent hot streak came to an end Tuesday with a 65-52 loss to Gainesville.

The Red Elephants were 10-for-12 shooting from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

North [8-9, 2-3 Region 6-7A] will look to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. at home against South Forsyth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Forsyth 53, Forsyth Central 41

West Forsyth got back in the win column Tuesday with a 53-41 win against Forsyth Central.

Cayla Cowart led the Wolverines with 22 points and was 4 of 6 shooting from beyond the arc. Molly Quincy had 14 points, while Calie thrower did a bit of everything, scoring nine points, collecting five steals and dishing six assists.

West [12-4, 3-2 Region 6-7A] will host Denmark at 6 p.m. Friday, while Central [0-18, 0-6 Region 6-7A] will host Denmark at 6 p.m. Friday.

Lambert 55, Denmark 51

Lambert kept its winning streak alive Tuesday, beating Denmark 55-51 to extend its run to five straight games.

Lambert [9-8, 2-3 Region 6-7A] will host Gainesville at 6 p.m. Friday, while Denmark [9-8, 2-3 Region 6-7A] will travel to Denmark at 6 p.m. Friday.

No. 5 South Forsyth 56, Mill Creek 33

South Forsyth won its fifth game in a row and eighth in nine chances Tuesday, smothering Mill Creek in a 56-33 win.

Jadyn Kniceley had nine points, five steals and four deflections. Olivia Brabazon turned in eight points and five assists.

The win sets up a top-five matchup at 6 p.m. Friday between South [15-3, 5-0 Region 6-7A] and North at North Forsyth High School.

East Forsyth 65, No. 9 East Hall 63

East Forsyth earned its first victory over a ranked opponent Tuesday, beating ninth-ranked East Hall 65-63.

The Broncos led by as many as 16 points during the win.

East [11-4, 5-2 Region 7-3A] has a quick turnaround before another big region test against top-ranked Lumpkin County at 6 p.m. Friday.

No. 2 North Forsyth 76, Gainesville 53

North Forsyth exploded for a season-high 76 points Tuesday in a 76-53 win against Gainesville.

Haelim Adle led the Raiders with 17 points and Erin Whalen had 12 points.

North [14-3, 5-0 Region 6-7A] will host No. 5 South Forsyth at 6 p.m. Friday in a showdown between two top-five teams.