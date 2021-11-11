Region 6-7A adds Milton; East Forsyth, North Forsyth learn new regions

The Georgia High School Association proposed its region realignment for the 2022-24 school years on Thursday, adding Milton to Region 6-7A and sorting North Forsyth into Region 8-6A and East Forsyth into Region 8-4A.
Milton will replace Gainesville and North Forsyth in Region 6-7A beginning next year after the GHSA reclassified the two schools to Class 6A.
Meanwhile, North Forsyth will join a Region 8-6A that includes Apalachee, Gainesville, Habersham Central, Jackson County, Lanier and Shiloh.
East Forsyth will join Region 8-4A with Cedar Shoals, Cherokee Bluff, Chestatee, East Hall, Johnson-Gainesville, Madison County, North Hall, North Oconee and Walnut Grove.
Forsyth Central, Denmark, Lambert, South Forsyth and West Forsyth remain in Region 6-7A, in addition to Milton.
Schools have until Nov. 17 to appeal region placements.
