By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Region 6-7A adds Milton; East Forsyth, North Forsyth learn new regions
Gavin Morris
South Forsyth's Gavin Morris is bottled up by Milton defenders on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Milton High School. Photo courtesy Paul Ward.

The Georgia High School Association proposed its region realignment for the 2022-24 school years on Thursday, adding Milton to Region 6-7A and sorting North Forsyth into Region 8-6A and East Forsyth into Region 8-4A. 

Milton will replace Gainesville and North Forsyth in Region 6-7A beginning next year after the GHSA reclassified the two schools to Class 6A.

Meanwhile, North Forsyth will join a Region 8-6A that includes Apalachee, Gainesville, Habersham Central, Jackson County, Lanier and Shiloh.

East Forsyth will join Region 8-4A with Cedar Shoals, Cherokee Bluff, Chestatee, East Hall, Johnson-Gainesville, Madison County, North Hall, North Oconee and Walnut Grove.

Forsyth Central, Denmark, Lambert, South Forsyth and West Forsyth remain in Region 6-7A, in addition to Milton.

Schools have until Nov. 17 to appeal region placements. 

Click here to see proposed region realignments for all schools.