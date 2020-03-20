Six from Forsyth County named to GACA All-State basketball teams

Forsyth County landed six players on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State basketball teams, which were released this week.

Denmark led the way with three selections on the Class 4A list, including senior Adonnis Tolbert, junior Sutton Smith and sophomore Robert Cowherd.

Tolbert, who recently committed to Augusta University, averaged 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game for the Danes.

Smith averaged 14.3 points per game at point guard, adding 6.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.