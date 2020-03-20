Six from Forsyth County named to GACA All-State basketball teams

Forsyth County landed six players on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State basketball teams, which were released this week.
Denmark led the way with three selections on the Class 4A list, including senior Adonnis Tolbert, junior Sutton Smith and sophomore Robert Cowherd.
Tolbert, who recently committed to Augusta University, averaged 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game for the Danes.
Smith averaged 14.3 points per game at point guard, adding 6.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Cowherd led the Danes with 20.3 points per game, chipping in 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
The Danes (25-6) captured a Region 7-4A championship this season before falling in the Final Four, 64-43, to Woodward Academy.
South Forsyth junior Devin McGlockton was named to the Class 7A team after averaging 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks per game for the War Eagles. McGlockton shot 57 percent from the field this season and 70 percent from the free-throw line.
South Forsyth (18-12) won its first home playoff game in the history of its boys basketball program when the War Eagles beat Parkview 62-53. South Forsyth fell to McEachern in the second round of the playoffs, 59-53.
North Forsyth’s dynamic duo of Ansley Allen and Caroline Martin each earned a spot on the Class 7A girls team.
Martin led the Raiders with 15 points per game this season. She also averaged three rebounds per game and shot over 48 percent from the field.
Allen averaged 11.9 points per game, while shooting 75 percent from the free-throw line. She also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game for the Raiders.
North Forsyth (27-3) ended its season in the Elite Eight with a 53-47 loss to Cherokee. The Raiders peeled off a 20-game winning streak during the 2019-20 season.
North Forsyth’s senior class finished its career with a program-best 102 victories.
BOYS
Class 7A North
Deivon Smith, Grayson, Sr. (Player of Year)
Bruce Thornton, Milton, So.
London Riley, Discovery, Sr.
J.T. Thor, Norcross, Sr.
Jalen Deloach, Berkmar, Jr.
Quincy Ademokoya, Norcross, Sr.
Devin McGlockton, South Forsyth, Jr.
Jabiri Smith, Collins Hill, Sr.
Caleb Byrd, Newton, Sr.
Caleb Murphy, Grayson, Sr.
Caleb Golden, Shiloh, Sr.
Kanaan Carlyle, Milton, Fr.
Jared Ivey, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Class 7A South
Sharife Cooper, McEachern, Sr. (Co-Player of the Year)
Sam Hines, Wheeler, Sr. (Co-Player of the Year)
Chris Youngblood, East Coweta, Sr.
Taihland Owens, Cherokee, Jr.
Kent Garrard, Camden County, Sr.
George Pridgett, Roswell, Jr.
Elijah Tucker, Cherokee, Jr.
Dillon Hunter, Westlake, So.
Danny Stubbs, Pebblebrook, Jr.
Brandon Stroud, East Coweta, Sr.
Ja’Hiem Hudson, Wheeler, Jr.
Jamall Clyce, Pebblebrook, Jr.
Cam McDowell, McEachern, Jr.
Class 4A North
Jabari Smith, Sandy Creek, Sr. (Player of the Year)
Jax Bouknight, Blessed Trinity, Jr.
Adam Metts, Madison County, Sr.
Aidan Hathaway, LaFayette, So.
Robert Cowherd, Denmark, So.
Sutton Smith, Denmark, Jr.
Blane Greene, Northwest Whitfield, Sr.
Brookes Kahlert, St. Pius X, Jr.
Dylan Garrington, North Oconee, Jr.
Micah Bell, Chapel Hill, Jr.
Deshon Proctor, Sandy Creek, Jr.
Cody Gaynes, Marist, Sr.
Adonnis Tolbert, Denmark, Sr.
Class 4A South
Walker Kessler, Woodward, Sr. (Player of Year)
Milique Smith, Upson-Lee, Jr.
Kaleb Banks, Spalding, So.
Rod Jones, Dougherty, Sr.
Traveon Brown, Americus-Sumter, Sr.
Quey Willoughby, Americus-Sumter, Sr.
Kobe Stewart, Cross Creek, Sr.
William Freeman, Baldwin, Jr.
Collin Tarver, Howard, Sr.
Makhi Climons, Cross Creek, Sr.
Jermaine Lattimore, North Clayton, Sr.
Emory Lanier, Woodward Academy, Sr.
Issac Abidde, Westover, Jr.
GIRLS
Class 7A North
Sacha Washington, Collins Hill, Jr. (Player of the Year)
Caroline Martin, North Forsyth, Sr.
Victoria Dames, Grayson, Sr.
Sussy Ngulefae, Parkview, Jr.
Kamrya Collins, Collins Hill, Sr.
Eden Sample, Collins Hill, Jr.
Asjah Iniss, Collins Hill, Sr.
Yamani Paul, Norcross, Sr.
Ansley Allen, North Forsyth, Sr.
Diana Collins, Brookwood, Fr.
Malia Fisher, Grayson, Sr.
Shaquice May, Rockdale, Jr.
Selma Kulo, Brookwood, Sr.
Class 7A South
Raven Johnson, Westlake, Jr. (Player of Year)
Denim Deshields, McEachern, Jr.
Aliyah Washington, North Paulding, So.
Janiah Ellis, Colquitt, Sr.
Makayla Torrence, Roswell, Jr.
Sydney Thomas, North Cobb, Sr.
Nicky Jones, Tift County, Sr.
Jameah Alston, Campbell, Sr.
Ashlyn Andrus, Cherokee, Sr.
Taniya Latson, Westlake, So.
Sydne Watts, Cherokee, Sr.
Lydia Freeman, Westlake, Sr.
Daelyn Craig, McEachern, Sr.