Soccer: Area coaches announce All-Region soccer teams

Area coaches selected the best boys and girls soccer players from the region last week, with Lambert senior Madison Haugen being named Region 5-7A Girls Player of the Year and a three-way tie between Forsyth Central junior Alex Guzman, South Forsyth junior Patrick Kelly and Milton sophomore Dylan Thelin for Region 5-7A Boys Player of the Year.

Lambert girls soccer coach Scott Luthart and Forsyth Central boys soccer coach Will Gifford were named Region 5-7A Coaches of the Year.

Haugen, a University of Georgia signee, earned the region’s top honor for the second year in a row.

Denmark’s boys soccer team had six players named to the Region 7-4A team, while the Danes’ girls soccer team had five selections to the Region 7-4A team.

Senior Shayahn Mirfendereski and sophomore Jacob Pelletier were named to the region’s first team and senior Caelan Whitehead, Blade Power, junior Newsha Mirfendereski and junior Taye Beckford earned second-team recognition.

Senior Zach Bourg was named to the All-Academic team, while head coach Brett Godwin was named Region 4-7A Co-Coach of the Year.

Denmark’s girls soccer team had three first-team selections, highlighted by senior Lauren Murray, senior Jordan Watson and freshman Arin Watson. Sophomore Asia Gilmore and senior Lauren Williamson were named to Region 7-4A’s second team.