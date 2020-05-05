By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Soccer: Area coaches announce All-Region soccer teams
Lambert
Lambert players celebrate after a goal Tuesday during the Longhorns' 2-0 win against West Forsyth. - photo by David Roberts
FCN staff
Updated: May 5, 2020, 1:11 a.m.

Area coaches selected the best boys and girls soccer players from the region last week, with Lambert senior Madison Haugen being named Region 5-7A Girls Player of the Year and a three-way tie between Forsyth Central junior Alex Guzman, South Forsyth  junior Patrick Kelly and Milton sophomore Dylan Thelin for Region 5-7A Boys Player of the Year.

Lambert girls soccer coach Scott Luthart and Forsyth Central boys soccer coach Will Gifford were named Region 5-7A Coaches of the Year.

Haugen, a University of Georgia signee, earned the region’s top honor for the second year in a row.

Denmark’s boys soccer team had six players named to the Region 7-4A team, while the Danes’ girls soccer team had five selections to the Region 7-4A team.

Senior Shayahn Mirfendereski and sophomore Jacob Pelletier were named to the region’s first team and senior Caelan Whitehead, Blade Power, junior Newsha Mirfendereski and junior Taye Beckford earned second-team recognition.

Senior Zach Bourg was named to the All-Academic team, while head coach Brett Godwin was named Region 4-7A Co-Coach of the Year.

Denmark’s girls soccer team had three first-team selections, highlighted by senior Lauren Murray, senior Jordan Watson and freshman Arin Watson. Sophomore Asia Gilmore and senior Lauren Williamson were named to Region 7-4A’s second team.

Girls All-Region 5-7A:

Sydney Hennessey – Lambert

Madison Haugen – Lambert

Ellie Christensen – Lambert

Emerson Zimmerman – Lambert

Maddy Schulte – Lambert

Megan Hong – Lambert

Haley Dornan – West Forsyth

Maggie Lopez – West Forsyth

Alexia Force – West Forsyth

Amanda Ewers – West Forsyth

Bennett Beisbier – West Forsyth

Ava Martin – West Forsyth

Cat Watry – Milton

Abby Rindt – Milton

Abby Haukapp – Milton

Julianne Vaughan - Milton

Natalie Francingues – South Forsyth

Paige Cribben – South Forsyth

Sage Smith – South Forsyth

Sam Haines – South Forsyth

Ali Norris – Forsyth Central

Maya Holland – Forsyth Central

Carson Cloud – Forsyth Central

Emma Williams – North Forsyth

Kaylee Baldwin – North Forsyth


Boys All-Region 5-7A: 

Campbell Wilson – Lambert

Harry Maughan – Lambert

Cole Scott – Lambert

Julian Cuervo – Lambert

Yeonsung Lee – Lambert

Tyler Nadiak – Lambert

Sergio Moreira – Forsyth Central

Alex Guzman – Forsyth Central

Tracy Moon – Forsyth Central

Kieran Evans – Forsyth Central

Daniel Nogueira – Forsyth Central

Anthony Grasso – Forsyth Central

Carlos Guerrero – South Forsyth

Tate O’Brien – South Forsyth

Carter Mason – South Forsyth

Patrick Kelly – South Forsyth

Jose Ventura – South Forsyth

Nick Postell – South Forsyth

Dylan Thelin – Milton

Michael Gagne – Milton

Luc Racheneur – Milton

Jason Aussin – Milton

Gustav Bringle – West Forsyth

Brennan McInerney – West Forsyth

Carson Tomasetti – North Forsyth

Alberto Rangel-Castro – North Forsyth