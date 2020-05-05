Soccer: Area coaches announce All-Region soccer teams

Area coaches selected the best boys and girls soccer players from the region last week, with Lambert senior Madison Haugen being named Region 5-7A Girls Player of the Year and a three-way tie between Forsyth Central junior Alex Guzman, South Forsyth junior Patrick Kelly and Milton sophomore Dylan Thelin for Region 5-7A Boys Player of the Year.
Lambert girls soccer coach Scott Luthart and Forsyth Central boys soccer coach Will Gifford were named Region 5-7A Coaches of the Year.
Haugen, a University of Georgia signee, earned the region’s top honor for the second year in a row.
Denmark’s boys soccer team had six players named to the Region 7-4A team, while the Danes’ girls soccer team had five selections to the Region 7-4A team.
Senior Shayahn Mirfendereski and sophomore Jacob Pelletier were named to the region’s first team and senior Caelan Whitehead, Blade Power, junior Newsha Mirfendereski and junior Taye Beckford earned second-team recognition.
Senior Zach Bourg was named to the All-Academic team, while head coach Brett Godwin was named Region 4-7A Co-Coach of the Year.
Denmark’s girls soccer team had three first-team selections, highlighted by senior Lauren Murray, senior Jordan Watson and freshman Arin Watson. Sophomore Asia Gilmore and senior Lauren Williamson were named to Region 7-4A’s second team.
Girls All-Region 5-7A:
Sydney Hennessey – Lambert
Madison Haugen – Lambert
Ellie Christensen – Lambert
Emerson Zimmerman – Lambert
Maddy Schulte – Lambert
Megan Hong – Lambert
Haley Dornan – West Forsyth
Maggie Lopez – West Forsyth
Alexia Force – West Forsyth
Amanda Ewers – West Forsyth
Bennett Beisbier – West Forsyth
Ava Martin – West Forsyth
Cat Watry – Milton
Abby Rindt – Milton
Abby Haukapp – Milton
Julianne Vaughan - Milton
Natalie Francingues – South Forsyth
Paige Cribben – South Forsyth
Sage Smith – South Forsyth
Sam Haines – South Forsyth
Ali Norris – Forsyth Central
Maya Holland – Forsyth Central
Carson Cloud – Forsyth Central
Emma Williams – North Forsyth
Kaylee Baldwin – North Forsyth
Boys All-Region 5-7A:
Campbell Wilson – Lambert
Harry Maughan – Lambert
Cole Scott – Lambert
Julian Cuervo – Lambert
Yeonsung Lee – Lambert
Tyler Nadiak – Lambert
Sergio Moreira – Forsyth Central
Alex Guzman – Forsyth Central
Tracy Moon – Forsyth Central
Kieran Evans – Forsyth Central
Daniel Nogueira – Forsyth Central
Anthony Grasso – Forsyth Central
Carlos Guerrero – South Forsyth
Tate O’Brien – South Forsyth
Carter Mason – South Forsyth
Patrick Kelly – South Forsyth
Jose Ventura – South Forsyth
Nick Postell – South Forsyth
Dylan Thelin – Milton
Michael Gagne – Milton
Luc Racheneur – Milton
Jason Aussin – Milton
Gustav Bringle – West Forsyth
Brennan McInerney – West Forsyth
Carson Tomasetti – North Forsyth
Alberto Rangel-Castro – North Forsyth