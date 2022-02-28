Soccer: Both Denmark, Lambert teams ranked ahead of Friday's clash

Denmark's and Lambert's boys and girls soccer teams are ranked inside the top 10 in Class 7A ahead of Friday's Region 6-7A clash at Denmark High School.
Denmark's girls [9-0, 1-0 Region 6-7A] held at No. 2 in the state after pummeling Gainesville 10-0 on Friday, while No. 9 Lambert [7-3, 1-1 Region 6-7A] fell to Forsyth Central, 1-0, on Friday after beating Northgate 2-0 earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, Denmark's boys [7-2, 1-0 Region 6-7A] leapt to No. 4 in the state after winning its fifth straight match, 3-0 against Gainesville. The Longhorns [6-2-2, 2-0 Region 6-7A] remained perfect in region play Friday with a 1-0 win against Forsyth Central.
Lambert and Denmark will meet Friday at Denmark High School, with the girls game set for 6 p.m. and the boys scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m.
Pinecrest Academy's girls [6-1] moved up a spot to No. 2 in Class 1A Private after knocking off South Forsyth 2-0. The Paladins also beat Cherokee Bluff 4-3 earlier in the week. Pinecrest will travel to No. 5 Athens Academy on Tuesday before opening region play Friday at St. Francis.