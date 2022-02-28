By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Soccer: Both Denmark, Lambert teams ranked ahead of Friday's clash
Forsyth Sports graphic

Denmark's and Lambert's boys and girls soccer teams are ranked inside the top 10 in Class 7A ahead of Friday's Region 6-7A clash at Denmark High School.

Denmark's girls [9-0, 1-0 Region 6-7A] held at No. 2 in the state after pummeling Gainesville 10-0 on Friday, while No. 9 Lambert [7-3, 1-1 Region 6-7A] fell to Forsyth Central, 1-0, on Friday after beating Northgate 2-0 earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Denmark's boys [7-2, 1-0 Region 6-7A] leapt to No. 4 in the state after winning its fifth straight match, 3-0 against Gainesville. The Longhorns [6-2-2, 2-0 Region 6-7A] remained perfect in region play Friday with a 1-0 win against Forsyth Central. 

Lambert and Denmark will meet Friday at Denmark High School, with the girls game set for 6 p.m. and the boys scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m.

Pinecrest Academy's girls [6-1] moved up a spot to No. 2 in Class 1A Private after knocking off South Forsyth 2-0. The Paladins also beat Cherokee Bluff 4-3 earlier in the week. Pinecrest will travel to No. 5 Athens Academy on Tuesday before opening region play Friday at St. Francis. 