Soccer: Denmark, Pinecrest Academy girls rise to No. 1 in state

There are eight different No. 1 girls soccer teams in the state spread out across eight classifications.

Two are from Forsyth County.

Denmark overtook Harrison on Monday in the latest Class 7A coaches’ poll, joining Pinecrest Academy as the county’s second top-ranked girls soccer team.

Denmark has been thoroughly dominant through the first 13 matches of the season, outscoring opponents 83-3, which includes a 7-0 victory against Forsyth Central on Friday.

The Danes [13-0, 4-0 Region 6-7A] have four matches remaining in the regular season, and only North Forsyth and South Forsyth can impede their quest for a perfect region slate.

A win against South on Thursday would lock up a region championship for Denmark.

Meanwhile, No. 10 Lambert [9-5, 2-2 Region 6-7A] will host West Forsyth [8-3, 3-1 Region 6-7A] on Friday in a match with major playoff implications.

A win by West would set up a battle for the No. 2 seed next week between the Wolverines and Forsyth Central [6-7-1, 3-1 Region 6-7A], provided the Bulldogs beat Gainesville [1-8-1, 0-3 Region 6-7A] on Friday.

If Lambert wins, however, that could pave the way for Central finishing second in the region [Central beat Lambert 1-0 on Feb. 25].

Pinecrest [11-1, 3-0 Region 6-1A Private] continued to roll last week with a 7-2 victory against The Weber School, which marks 10 straight wins for the Paladins.

Pinecrest earned an impressive 4-3 win March 11 against Central and has beaten three schools in Georgia’s highest classification [North Forsyth 4-3; South Forsyth 2-0].

The Paladins are set to embark on a stretch of four straight region matches over the next eight days, with three coming on the road, including a date with No. 7 Fellowship Christian [6-1, 1-0 Region 6-1A Private] on Wednesday.

Lambert remains the highest-ranked boys soccer team in the county at No. 5 in Class 7A.

The Longhorns [10-2-2, 4-0 Region 6-7A] have one seven straight matches dating back to Feb. 18, a run that includes a key 1-0 win over No. 8 Forsyth Central.

Lambert has outscored its opponents 19-1 in the past month and holds a one-game lead over the Bulldogs.

Central [10-2-2, 3-1 Region 6-7A] has been just as impressive since the beginning of March, winning six straight matches and refusing to surrender a goal. The Bulldogs hold a 17-0 goal differential since their 1-0 loss to Lambert on Feb. 25.

South [9-4-1, 3-1 Region 6-7A], the defending state champion, also appears to be peaking at the right time and has won five straight matches, the most recent coming March 17 against West Forsyth, 6-1.

Central holds the tiebreaker over the War Eagles after a 1-0 victory Feb. 17.

West [6-3-1, 2-2 Region 6-7A] is looking to stay in the playoff hunt, though the Wolverines have their work cut out for them with back-to-back trips to Lambert and Forsyth Central.