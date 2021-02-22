By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Soccer: Lambert boys overtake top spot in coaches' poll
Jack Schnarr
Lambert's Yeonsung Lee tries to steal possession from West Forsyth's Jack Schnarr last year during a game against the Wolverines. - photo by David Roberts

Lambert's boys soccer team is the top Class 7A team in the state, according to the latest Georgia High School Soccer Coaches' Poll.

The Longhorns are 3-0 this season and handed North Forsyth its first loss of the season Friday, 3-0. Lambert has yet to concede a goal this year and is outscoring opponents 8-0.

South Forsyth's boys fell two spots to No. 4 after suffering its first defeat of the season, 4-2 to Forsyth Central on Friday.

West Forsyth's girls team held at No. 2 and remains the county's top team, according to the poll. The Wolverines won 7-2 against Gainesville on Friday, becoming the first team to beat the Red Elephants and improving their record to 4-0. 

Lambert's girls held at No. 4 after a 6-0 win against North Forsyth. 

BOYS

1. Lambert (3-0-0)

2. Peachtree Ridge (5-1-0)

3. Brookwood (4-1-0)

4. South Forsyth (4-1-0)

5. Hillgrove (4-1-0)

6. Mill Creek (2-0-0)

7. Alpharetta (4-1-0)

8. Pebblebrook (3-1-0)

9. Dunwoody (3-1-1)

10. Harrison (4-1-0)

GIRLS

1. Mill Creek (2-0-0)

2. West Forsyth (4-0-0)

3. Parkview (4-0-0)

4. Lambert (3-0-1)

5. Brookwood (4-0-1)

6. Collins Hill (5-0-0)

7. Norcross (5-1-0)

8. Walton (3-1-0)

9. Roswell (2-0-1)

10. Newnan (4-0-0)