Soccer: Lambert boys overtake top spot in coaches' poll

Lambert's boys soccer team is the top Class 7A team in the state, according to the latest Georgia High School Soccer Coaches' Poll.
The Longhorns are 3-0 this season and handed North Forsyth its first loss of the season Friday, 3-0. Lambert has yet to concede a goal this year and is outscoring opponents 8-0.
South Forsyth's boys fell two spots to No. 4 after suffering its first defeat of the season, 4-2 to Forsyth Central on Friday.
West Forsyth's girls team held at No. 2 and remains the county's top team, according to the poll. The Wolverines won 7-2 against Gainesville on Friday, becoming the first team to beat the Red Elephants and improving their record to 4-0.
Lambert's girls held at No. 4 after a 6-0 win against North Forsyth.
BOYS
1. Lambert (3-0-0)
2. Peachtree Ridge (5-1-0)
3. Brookwood (4-1-0)
4. South Forsyth (4-1-0)
5. Hillgrove (4-1-0)
6. Mill Creek (2-0-0)
7. Alpharetta (4-1-0)
8. Pebblebrook (3-1-0)
9. Dunwoody (3-1-1)
10. Harrison (4-1-0)
GIRLS
1. Mill Creek (2-0-0)
2. West Forsyth (4-0-0)
3. Parkview (4-0-0)
4. Lambert (3-0-1)
5. Brookwood (4-0-1)
6. Collins Hill (5-0-0)
7. Norcross (5-1-0)
8. Walton (3-1-0)
9. Roswell (2-0-1)
10. Newnan (4-0-0)