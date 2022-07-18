Soccer: Local standouts receive regional, national honors

Denmark Danes alumna Hannah McLaughlin was recently tabbed the best girls player in the state of Georgia by the United Soccer Coaches association.
McLaughlin joined Lambert graduate Carly Wilson and Pinecrest Academy product Ivey Crain on the USC all-Atlantic region team for the 2021-22 winter-spring season. Additionally, McLaughlin and Wilson received winter-spring all-America honors from the association, with the duo being the only Georgians on the girls team.
A Vanderbilt signee, McLaughlin broke Denmark's scoring record with 39 goals, posted 10 hat tricks and dished out 15 assists. In her lone season with the Danes, she earned Region 6-7A Player of the Year.
Wilson, a Wake Forest signee, also received first-team all-region honors in the loaded league, while Crain, who is headed to the College of William and Mary, earned Forsyth County News Player of the Year after leading the Paladins to the Class A Private state championship.