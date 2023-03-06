Soccer Roundup: Raiders, Broncos, Bulldogs earn region wins

The North Forsyth boys soccer team took over sole possession of third place in the Region 8-6A standings with a 2-1 win over Apalachee Friday in Barrow County.

Both teams entered the evening tied for third. The victory now gives the Raiders (5-5, 3-2) a leg up on the Wildcats with just one match left in the first rotation through the region schedule.

That contest will come March 7, when North Forsyth travels to Habersham Central.

North Forsyth girls 4, Apalachee 1

North Forsyth eased past Apalachee, 4-1, in Region 8-6A girls soccer action Friday in Barrow County.

With the win, the Raiders improved to 3-5-2 overall and 3-2 in the region.

North Forsyth sits fourth in the league entering a March 7 road trip to third-place Habersham Central.

East Forsyth boys 3, Cedar Shoals 2 (2OT)

East Forsyth's boys soccer team reeled off its third consecutive Region 8-4A win, downing Cedar Shoals by a 3-2 margin in double overtime Friday in Clarke County.

Both sides scored twice in the opening half before playing out a stalemate through the second half and first period of overtime.

Since losing a heartbreaking region opener to North Oconee on penalty kicks, the Broncos have since improved to 3-1 in the league and 6-2 overall.

Next up, East Forsyth will seek to keep the good times rolling March 7 at Chestatee before North Hall (March 10) and Walnut Grove (March 11) visit Half-Mile Stadium on successive days.

East Forsyth girls 5, Cedar Shoals 1

East Forsyth produced a convincing win over Cedar Shoals to keep pace in the logjam that is the middle of the Region 8-4A girls soccer standings.

The 5-1 triumph Friday on the road helped the Broncos (3-5-1, 3-2) take over third place, keeping the locals just ahead of Walnut Grove, Madison County and Seckinger — all of which are .500 in the region.

There's a chance for East Forsyth to further strengthen its hold on a playoff spot, with its next three opponents (Chestatee, North Hall and East Hall) having combined for one league win, thus far.

Forsyth Central girls 2, Milton 1

Forsyth Central's girls soccer team held off Milton, 2-1, to continue its strong start to the 2023 season Friday at home.

After scoring twice in the opening half, the Bulldogs kept the Eagles from completing a second-half comeback to improve to 8-1 on the year.

Now 2-0 in Region 6-7A play, Forsyth Central sits alone atop the league standings. (Denmark, the only other undefeated team in the region, saw its Friday matchup with West Forsyth postponed due to severe weather.)

The Bulldogs will aim for a 3-0 region start when Lambert visits March 7.

Milton 3, Forsyth Central boys 0

Forsyth Central fell to a top-10 ranked Region 6-7A foe for the second consecutive week in a 3-0 defeat versus No. 10 Milton Friday at home.

Having fallen to South Forsyth, 2-1, in their previous region contest, the Bulldogs find themselves behind the eight ball in the playoff race.

Two of Forsyth Central's final three region matches will also be against teams currently ranked inside the top 10, beginning with a March 7 contest against Lambert at home.