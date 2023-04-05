Soccer: Top-ranked South Forsyth, No. 2 Lambert headline locals entering playoffs

After meeting in the 2021 finals, where fourth-seeded South Forsyth avenged a 2-0 loss in the regular season with a 2-1 win, the teams could be on a collision course for a rematch.

The War Eagles were rolling at the beginning of the season. They were dominating their opponents — scoring three goals per match — until they faced the Longhorns March 3 on the road.

The Longhorns put an end to the War Eagles' unbeaten start with a 2-0 shutout victory to take the No. 1 seed in Region 6-7A.

Since then, both teams haven’t lost a step as they continue to outshine their opponents.

Lambert, which suffered its only loss in a penalty shootout at Denmark, has remained at its average of 3.1 goals per game in 17 games and has yet to lose on its home turf with a 7-0 record.

Meanwhile, South Forsyth averages 2.6 goals in 16 games and outstanding performances at home have propelled the team to a 9-0 record at War Eagle Stadium.

Overall, both teams will enter the playoffs with nearly identical records.

South Forsyth currently sits at 14-1-1 after drawing its final regular-season match against Chattahoochee to halt a five-game winning streak.

Lambert will open the postseason at 15-1-1 following a 3-0 showing at the Southern Coast Cup in Foley, Alabama.

The Longhorns defeated a trio of Tennessee schools — Station Camp (2-1), Christian Brothers (2-0) and Collierville (1-0) to win the title. Lambert's girls team also went undefeated at the event, beating Alabama-based Huntsville (1-0), Calera (10-0) and Grissom (4-0).

Up next on the Longhorns' schedule will be a playoff game against Wheeler at 7:55 p.m. April 12. As for the War Eagles, they will battle against Kennesaw Mountain the same day at 7 p.m.