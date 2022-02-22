Soccer: Undefeated Denmark girls hold at No. 2 in coaches' poll

Forsyth County landed five soccer teams in this week's coaches' poll, with Denmark's girls soccer team leading the pack at No. 2 in Class 7A.

The Danes are 8-0-0 this season and have outscored their opponents 57-1. Denmark collected two wins last week, first handing Cambridge [No. 5 in Class 6A] its first loss of the season, 1-0, then beating Northview 7-0. Denmark opens Region 6-7A play at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Gainesville.

Lambert [6-2-0] is No. 5 in Class 7A despite a 4-0 setback against top-ranked Harrison. The Longhorns responded with a convincing 7-1 win against North Forsyth on Friday to start region play.

Pinecrest Academy [4-1-0] rose to No. 3 in Class 1A Private after an impressive 1-0 win against second-ranked Holy Innocents'. The Paladins also collected a 5-2 win against East Forsyth earlier in the week and have another intracounty test lined up Friday against South Forsyth.

Forsyth Central's boys team [4-0-2] is the No. 6 team in Class 7A after knocking off defending state champion South Forsyth on Thursday, 1-0, marking the Bulldogs' fourth shutout of the season.

Denmark [6-2-0] won its fourth match in a row Thursday with a 2-0 victory against Northview and is now ranked No. 8. The Danes have shut out five opponents this season and are outscoring their opponents 15-0 during their winning streak.