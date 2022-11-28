Softball: 2022 All-County Teams

Player of the Year

Cadence Alberty, East Forsyth

Sophomore led the Broncos in OPS (1.283), as well as in home runs (7) and RBIs (41). Finished 20-9 in the circle with a 1.60 ERA and 189 strikeouts to earn Region 8-4A pitcher of the year.

Pitcher of the Year

Josie Crossman, South Forsyth

Southpaw compiled a 17-1 record and a 1.66 ERA across 122 innings. Region 6-7A co-pitcher of the year posted a .444 OBP in helping lead the War Eagles to Columbus.

Coach of the Year

Leanne Brooks, South Forsyth

Region coach of the year guided War Eagles to unbeaten record in the league and a fourth-place finish in the Class 7A state tournament.

First Team

Kennedy Ariail, South Forsyth

Senior finished with eight doubles, six triples and three home runs en route to a .389 average and .415 OBP. Scored 30 runs and drove in 31. Speedy center fielder finished second on the team with 10 steals.

Emily Caron, Forsyth Central

Star third baseman finished with a .452 average and .520 OBP in addition to 35 runs scored and 25 RBIs. Senior totaled 11 extra-base hits, including five homers, and eight steals.

Karly Casey, South Forsyth

Senior first baseman led the War Eagles with a .463 average and .516 OBP. Slugger produced seven home runs and 36 RBIs, while scoring 19 runs.

Hannah Cole, Lambert

Region 6-7A co-pitcher of the year recorded a 13-4 record with a 0.79 ERA and 235 strikeouts over 133 innings. Six of the junior’s 15 hits resulted in home runs.

Shelby Conaway, East Forsyth

Catcher threw out 20% of attempted base stealers and only recorded four passed balls in over 190 innings. Offensively, junior recorded 20 RBIs, 15 runs scored and 11 doubles.

Hannah Cornetto, Lambert

Standout third baseman nearly reached base in half of her at-bats, posting a .495 OBP. Junior recorded 12 doubles and four homers with 24 RBIs and 23 runs scored.

Ava Cowart, East Forsyth

Speedy converted shortstop reached base in half of at-bats, while scoring 39 runs and stealing 35 bases without being caught. Sophomore posted .433 average out of leadoff spot.

Logan Currie, North Forsyth

Sophomore piled up 43 runs, 20 RBIs and 15 steals, while recording a .432 average and .457 OBP en route to first-team Region 8-6A honors.

Lexie Durban, North Forsyth

Set school record for homers in a season (13) to go with 51 RBIs and 26 runs. Junior posted a .436 average and .513 OBP, while recording 13 wins and a 2.06 ERA in the circle.

Emily Hutcheson, East Forsyth

Senior drove in 16 and scored twice that many runs, while posting a .394 average, .548 OBP and .576 slugging. Center fielder went 18-for-19 on stolen bases and didn’t commit an error.

Annalise Knop, Denmark

Junior slashed .323/.411/.452, as six of 20 hits went for extra bases, to go with 17 RBIs. As a pitcher, the righty went 12-4 with a save, 1.88 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 22 appearances.

Taylor Pipkins, North Forsyth

Clemson commit paced the Raiders with a .524 average and .587 OBP. Junior produced 20 doubles, six triples and five homers among 55 hits, adding 47 runs, 31 RBIs and 13 steals.

Courtney Sauer, Lambert

Senior GADC all-state pick paced Longhorns in runs (28), adding 16 RBIs, seven doubles, two triples, two homers and seven steals. Lipscomb signee finished with a .358 OBP.

Emma Smallwood, East Forsyth

Sophomore recorded a dozen doubles and four homers. Third baseman posted 27 RBIs and 25 runs in addition to slashing .422/.461/.699 for an OPS of 1.159.

Emme Souter, South Forsyth

Region 6-7A offensive player of the year paced the team with 40 hits, finishing with a .408 average, .458 OBP, 27 runs and 17 RBIs. Speedy third baseman led the War Eagles with 10 steals.

Second Team

Katelyn Boyette, Lambert

Senior shortstop hit to a .345 average and .404 OBP. USC-Beaufort signee scored 17 runs, drove in 12 and stole eight bases. Homered to hand 7A champ Buford its lone loss.

Charlotte Brooks, South Forsyth

Senior second baseman scored 25 runs, while hitting to a .396 average and .455 OBP to earn second-team all-region honors.

Emily Brown, West Forsyth

Senior earned second-team all-region status after posting a .395 average and .998 OPS. Outfielder produced 10 doubles, 10 steals and 17 runs.

Paige Carroll, West Forsyth

Sophomore earned first-team all-region selection after managing 18 runs driven in and 16 runs scored. Shortstop stole 10 bases, hit to a .410 average and recorded a 1.004 OPS.

Abby Castleberry, North Forsyth

Catcher earned Region 8-6A co-defensive player of the year. Offensively, senior posted .347 average and .426 OBP to go with 20 RBIs, 13 doubles and 10 runs.

Ansley Chiang, South Forsyth

Senior shortstop landed region co-defensive POY honors. Furman signee drew team-high 15 walks en route to .405 OBP, while adding 27 runs scored and 16 driven in.

Madi Heine, West Forsyth

First-team all-region catcher called almost 100% of pitches and threw out 11 runners trying to steal bases. Sophomore hit .267 with a .761 OPS.

Audrey Hui, South Forsyth

Senior outfielder garnered first-team all-region honors by racking up 24 runs and 18 RBIs, while posting a .362 average and .412 OBP.

Ava Metz, Forsyth Central

Catcher finished freshman season with .386 average and .462 OBP, while managing five doubles and one homer. Compiled 11 RBIs and drew eight walks.

Alexis Monroe, North Forsyth

All-region choice compiled 13 doubles, two triples and three homers. Senior third baseman recorded a .412 average and .491 OBP, with 33 runs, 31 RBIs and 16 steals.

Rylee Ramirez, West Forsyth

Senior posted a .965 OPS, while compiling eight doubles, three triples and two homers to go with 19 RBIs and 11 runs. Recorded five outfield assists after moving from third base.

Grace Welicky, Denmark

Freshman backstop wound up with eight doubles and two homers, slashing .284/.383/.457. Second-team all-region pick drove in 16 runs and scored 15 times.

Abby Williams, West Forsyth

Francis Marion commit racked up seven doubles, three homers and 30 RBIs, while finishing with a .338 average and .952 OPS. Senior pitcher earned 10 wins in the circle.

Honorable Mention

Avery Callaway, Denmark; Sara Harris, Denmark; Kennah Wall, East Forsyth; Avery Clemons, Forsyth Central; Taylor Jackson, Forsyth Central; Jane Fang, Lambert; Ashley Fitts, Lambert; Emma Harwood, Lambert; Trinity Bearden, North Forsyth; Addison Peck, North Forsyth; Meghan Lochhead, South Forsyth; Sarah Quian, South Forsyth; Lindleigh Cole, West Forsyth.