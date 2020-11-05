Softball: Coaches announce All-Region 6-7A teams; North, South split special awards

Region coaches named the All-Region 6-7A softball teams, as well as the top position players and pitchers from the 2020 season.
Player of the Year: Ashleigh Grace, North Forsyth
Offensive Player of the Year: Makenna Segal, South Forsyth
Co-Pitchers of the Year: Hannah Marchman, South Forsyth; Olivia Tyson, North Forsyth
FIRST TEAM:
Madison Todd, Lambert
Hannah Cole, Lambert
Olivia Finamore, West Forsyth
Abby Williams, West Forsyth
Grace Mangan, West Forsyth
Abby Castleberry, North Forsyth
Lauren Fields, North Forsyth
Adaline Nix, North Forsyth
McKayla Cothran, North Forsyth
Maggie McBrayer, North Forsyth
Hailey Mize, North Forsyth
Ruthie Allen, South Forsyth
Emme Souter, South Forsyth
Ansley Chiang, South Forsyth
Josie Crossman, South Forsyth
Jessie DeNardo, Denmark
Jordan Williams, Denmark
SECOND TEAM:
Hannah Cornetto, Lambert
Courtney Sauer, Lambert
Kirsten Cowart, Lambert
Caroline Hayes, West Forsyth
Emily Brown, West Forsyth
Katie Traynor, South Forsyth
Audrey Hui, South Forsyth
Ashley Chu, South Forsyth
Avery Callaway, Denmark
Madison Keel, Gainesville
Kylie McTier, Forsyth Central
Taylor Jackson, Forsyth Central
Lindleigh Cole, West Forsyth
HONORABLE MENTION:
Colleen Thorson, Lambert
Emma Britten, West Forsyth
Emily Hutcheson, North Forsyth
Katie Jenkins, South Forsyth
Mary Kate Leonard, Denmark
Abby Cox, Forsyth Central
Emily Caron, Forsyth Central
Reagan Bump, Forsyth Central
Hannah Miller, Gainesville
ACADEMIC TEAM:
Forsyth Central
Maddie Odum 4.13
Mary Beth Lowe 4.07
Emma Lynch 3.87
Denmark
Jessie DeNardo 4.07
Pressley Gilbertson 4.0
Kayla Smith 3.96
Taylor Gajdik 3.86
Caroline Paris 3.86
Gainesville
Mirian Chavez 3.9
Grace Portillo 3.9
Barbara Arredondo 3.89
Hannah Miller 3.84
Madison Keel 3.85
Lambert
Srinidhi Prasad 4.12
Anna Pazdzior 4.06
Colleen Thorson 4.04
Katelyn Boyette 4.0
Keeley Casalou 4.0
Elizabeth Harper 4.0
Courtney Sauer 4.0
Amelia Burke 3.9
Madison Todd 3.85
Sydney Chung 3.8
North Forsyth
Lauren Fields 4.07
Ali Jones 4.07
Ashleigh Grace 4.04
Abby Castleberry 4.0
Emily Hutcheson 4.0
Alexis Monroe 4.0
South Forsyth
Ashley Chu 4.27
Ansley Chiang 4.14
Makenna Segal 4.14
Audrey Hui 4.13
Chloe Traynor 4.0
Katie Jenkins 3.95
Charlotte Brooks 3.86
Katie Traynor 3.86
West Forsyth
Emma Britten 4.14
Lindleigh Cole 4.14
Olivia Finamore 4.09
Olivia Matlack 4.08
Ashlyn Stahl 4.0
Breanna Whitlow 4.0
Abby Williams 4.0
Marisa Carter 3.92
Hannah Holcomb 3.82