Softball: Coaches release All-Region 6-7A teams

Player of the Year
Jessie DeNardo, Denmark
Pitcher of the Year
Hannah Cole, Lambert
Offensive Player of the Year
Logan Currie, North Forsyth
Defensive Player of the Year
Courtney Sauer, Lambert
Coach of the Year
Jim Cahill, North Forsyth
1st Team All-Region
IF — Lexie Durban, North Forsyth
IF — Emme Souter, South Forsyth
IF — Lauren Fields, North Forsyth
IF — Ansley Chiang, South Forsyth
OF — Maddie Todd, Lambert
OF — Jordan Williams, Denmark
OF — Grace Mangan, West Forsyth
OF — Taylor Pipkins, North Forsyth
C — Madi Heine, West Forsyth
UTIL — Taylor Gajdik, Denmark
P — Olivia Tyson, North Forsyth
2nd Team All-Region
IF — Hannah Cornetto, Lambert
IF — Karly Casey, South Forsyth
IF — Alexis Monroe, North Forsyth
IF — Lindleigh Cole, West Forsyth
OF — Kennedy Ariail, South Forsyth
OF — Ashley Chu, South Forsyth
OF — Rylee Ramirez, West Forsyth
C — Abby Castleberry, North Forsyth
C — Sydney Chung, Lambert
UTIL — Audrey Hui, South Forsyth
P — Josie Crossman, South Forsyth
Honorable Mention
Emily Caron, Forsyth Central
Avery Callaway, Denmark
Ali Jones, North Forsyth
Sara Harris, Denmark
Lillian Seitz, West Forsyth
Emily Brown, West Forsyth
Sydney Stephens, Forsyth Central
Abby Williams, West Forsyth
Katelyn Boyette, Lambert
Bri Deleon, North Forsyth
Barbara Arredondo, Gainesville
Charlotte Brooks, South Forsyth
Caroline Heard, Forsyth Central
Ashley Fitts, Lambert
Taylor Jackson, Forsyth Central
Ellery Campbell, Denmark
Academic All-Region
(10th graders or older with a cumulative GPA 3.8+)
Forsyth Central
Avery Barden 4.0
Emily Caron 3.86
Caroline Heard 3.85
Taylor Jackson 3.86
Mary Beth Lowe 4.13
Maddie Odum 4.22
Emma Pirkle 4.0
Mallory Smith 4.14
North Forsyth
Lauren Fields 4.4
Taylor Pipkins 4.0
Alexis Monroe 4.0
Addison Peck 4.0
Ali Jones 4.23
Liz Hoch 3.9
Mandi Peretti 3.85
Abby Castleberry 4.0
Denmark
Avery Callaway 4.0
Jessie DeNardo 4.2
Taylor Gajdik 3.8
Presley Gilbertson 4.0
Aly Horvath 3.9
Mary Kate Leonard 4.1
Avery Wentz 4.0
Jordan Williams 4.0
Lambert
Madison Todd 3.9
Courtney Sauer 3.92
Kyia Wing 4.14
Keeley Casalou 4.04
Kirsten Cowart 3.95
Srinidhi Prasad 4.32
Anna Pazdzior 4.13
Jane Fang 4.0
Elizabeth Harper 4.14
Katelyn Boyette 4.0
Hannah Cornetto 4.0
West Forsyth
Emma Britten 4.14
Katie Cooper 3.86
Taylor Cooper 4.29
Marisa Carter 3.95
Riley Conroy 4.14
Ashlyn Stahl 4.14
Lindleigh Cole 4.14
Grace Mangan 3.88
Breanna Whitlow 4.10
Abby Williams 4.14
South Forsyth
Ashley Chu 4.45
Ellie Balose 4.07
Charlotte Brooks 3.93
Ansley Chiang 4.21
Audrey Hui 4.2
Sarah Quian 3.93
Josie Crossman 4.0
Gainesville
Grace Portillo 3.91
Mirian Chavez 3.95