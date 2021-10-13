By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Softball: Coaches release All-Region 6-7A teams
Logan Currie

Player of the Year

Jessie DeNardo, Denmark

Pitcher of the Year

Hannah Cole, Lambert

Offensive Player of the Year

Logan Currie, North Forsyth

Defensive Player of the Year

Courtney Sauer, Lambert

Coach of the Year

Jim Cahill, North Forsyth


1st Team All-Region

IF — Lexie Durban, North Forsyth

IF — Emme Souter, South Forsyth

IF — Lauren Fields, North Forsyth

IF — Ansley Chiang, South Forsyth

OF — Maddie Todd, Lambert

OF — Jordan Williams, Denmark

OF — Grace Mangan, West Forsyth

OF — Taylor Pipkins, North Forsyth

C — Madi Heine, West Forsyth

UTIL — Taylor Gajdik, Denmark

P — Olivia Tyson, North Forsyth

2nd Team All-Region

IF — Hannah Cornetto, Lambert

IF — Karly Casey, South Forsyth

IF — Alexis Monroe, North Forsyth

IF — Lindleigh Cole, West Forsyth

OF — Kennedy Ariail, South Forsyth

OF — Ashley Chu, South Forsyth

OF — Rylee Ramirez, West Forsyth

C — Abby Castleberry, North Forsyth

C — Sydney Chung, Lambert

UTIL — Audrey Hui, South Forsyth

P — Josie Crossman, South Forsyth

Honorable Mention

Emily Caron, Forsyth Central

Avery Callaway, Denmark

Ali Jones, North Forsyth

Sara Harris, Denmark

Lillian Seitz, West Forsyth

Emily Brown, West Forsyth

Sydney Stephens, Forsyth Central

Abby Williams, West Forsyth 

Katelyn Boyette, Lambert

Bri Deleon, North Forsyth

Barbara Arredondo, Gainesville

Charlotte Brooks, South Forsyth

Caroline Heard, Forsyth Central

Ashley Fitts, Lambert

Taylor Jackson, Forsyth Central 

Ellery Campbell, Denmark

Academic All-Region 

(10th graders or older with a cumulative GPA 3.8+)

Forsyth Central

Avery Barden 4.0

Emily Caron 3.86

Caroline Heard 3.85

Taylor Jackson 3.86

Mary Beth Lowe 4.13

Maddie Odum 4.22

Emma Pirkle 4.0

Mallory Smith 4.14

North Forsyth

Lauren Fields 4.4

Taylor Pipkins 4.0

Alexis Monroe 4.0

Addison Peck 4.0

Ali Jones 4.23

Liz Hoch 3.9

Mandi Peretti 3.85

Abby Castleberry 4.0

Denmark

Avery Callaway 4.0

Jessie DeNardo 4.2

Taylor Gajdik 3.8

Presley Gilbertson 4.0

Aly Horvath 3.9

Mary Kate Leonard 4.1

Avery Wentz 4.0

Jordan Williams 4.0

Lambert 

Madison Todd 3.9

Courtney Sauer 3.92

Kyia Wing 4.14

Keeley Casalou 4.04

Kirsten Cowart 3.95

Srinidhi Prasad 4.32

Anna Pazdzior 4.13

Jane Fang 4.0

Elizabeth Harper 4.14

Katelyn Boyette 4.0

Hannah Cornetto 4.0

West Forsyth

Emma Britten 4.14

Katie Cooper 3.86

Taylor Cooper 4.29

Marisa Carter 3.95

Riley Conroy 4.14

Ashlyn Stahl 4.14

Lindleigh Cole 4.14

Grace Mangan 3.88

Breanna Whitlow 4.10

Abby Williams 4.14

South Forsyth

Ashley Chu 4.45

Ellie Balose 4.07

Charlotte Brooks 3.93

Ansley Chiang 4.21

Audrey Hui 4.2

Sarah Quian 3.93

Josie Crossman 4.0

Gainesville

Grace Portillo 3.91

Mirian Chavez 3.95