Softball Roundup: Denmark gets revenge; Forsyth Central offense catches fire

Denmark got a measure of revenge against North Gwinnett, the defending Class 7A champion that knocked the Danes out in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, with a 3-2 win Saturday.

The Danes jumped out early, pushing across a pair of runs in the top of the first. However, the Bulldogs slowly battled back, plating one run each in the third and fifth innings.

But Denmark (2-1) had the final say, as Sara Harris roped an RBI double in the top of the seventh to drive home the go-ahead run. The clutch hit rounded out the sophomore's 3-for-4 performance at the dish. Harris also scored one of the team's first-inning runs, as did Williams, who recorded two hits and stole second base both times before she scored.

Avery Wentz worked around a two-base error to lead off the bottom of the frame, finishing out her complete-game effort to secure the victory. The right-hander struck out seven and limited North Gwinnett to just four hits.

Forsyth Central sweeps at Norcross

The bats came alive for Forsyth Central in a pair of run-rule wins Saturday at Norcross.

The Bulldogs pounded out 34 hits on the day, splitting them nearly equally between their 9-1 win over Tift County in five innings and 19-11 victory against Norcross in six frames.

Forsyth Central (4-3) avenged a season-opening loss to Tift County by racking up 16 hits and scoring three runs apiece in the second, third and fifth innings. The Bulldogs followed that up with 19 runs on 18 hits. They pushed across six runs in the first and sixth innings. while adding three each in the second and third plus another single tally in the fourth.

Hailey Berman and Emily Caron both went 3-for-4 in each game. Berman drove in five total runs.

On National Left-handers Day, Forsyth Central lefties Ava Metz, Keeley O'Hara and Sydney Stephens combined to finish 7-for-13 with four doubles, six runs scored and three RBIs.

Anna Valentine held Tift County, which rallied for a 7-4 win in the teams' first meeting, to four hits, while striking out a pair.

Lambert splits games at Buford

Following a narrow 2-1 defeat against Buford to begin the day, Lambert bounced back to run-rule Lakeside (DeKalb) in a pair of games Saturday at Buford.

As one would expect in a matchup of top-10 teams, runs were at a premium between the Longhorns and Wolves.

Lambert, which was preseason No. 5 in Class 7A, fell behind early but tied the score in the top of the fourth. Courtney Sauer led off the frame with a double, and Hannah Cornetto followed with an RBI single.

However, Buford — preseason ranked No. 4 — answered right back with a run in the home half. Despite Cornetto producing a leadoff double in the seventh, the Wolves held on for the narrow win.

In their second game of the day, the Longhorns (2-1) scored in every inning to sink the Vikings after just four frames. Lambert, playing as the designated road team, put up four runs in the first, two runs in the second, five runs in the third and one run in the fourth to end things early.

Pitcher Hannah Cole followed up two scoreless innings of relief she provided in the opening game with four shutout innings and one hit allowed against Lakeside. Cole struck out 13 Vikings and hit a solo homer in the win.

Raiders finish 1-2 in tourney

North Forsyth bounced back from a pair of walk-off defeats with a 22-run outburst to salvage a 1-2 record at a tournament over the weekend in Carroll County.

The Raiders fell 3-2 to Central (Carroll) and 7-6 to Alexander to open the tourney with a pair of heartbreaking defeats. North Forsyth, though, managed to leave town with plenty of good vibes after erupting on offense to rally past Chapel Hill for a 22-6 win.

On Friday night against Central, the Raiders took a 2-1 lead late on a homer by Lexie Durban. The Lions, though, scored once in the bottom of the fifth to tie and again in the sixth to walk it off in the time-limit shortened game.

North Forsyth suffered a similar fate in its Saturday opener. After falling behind 6-2, the Raiders came back to even the game in the top of the sixth. In line for a possible tie, North Forsyth gave up a walk-off sacrifice fly in the home half.

In the tourney finale, the Panthers led 4-1 after two innings. However, the Raiders (2-2) put up 14 runs in the third inning and tacked on seven more in the fourth for good measure.

Logan Currie and Taylor Pipkins each recorded four hits in the win. Durban drove in a game-high six runs — including blasting a three-run homer, her third in four games. Alexis Monroe also launched a three-run dinger, the first of her career, and managed four total RBIs.

War Eagles split with Lions, Cougars

South Forsyth downed Peachtree Ridge by a 10-0 margin before seeing its rally fall short in a 5-3 defeat to Chattahoochee Saturday in Suwanee.

After shutting out the Lions, the War Eagles trailed the Cougars from the opening inning. Trailing 5-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, the War Eagles manufactured two runs to get back into the game. South Forsyth (3-3) pushed across another in the sixth but would get no closer in the non-region defeat.

Broncos drop pair at North Georgia

East Forsyth came up short against two of the top softball programs in the state during a showcase Saturday at the University of North Georgia.

Facing 2021 Class 2A runner-up Vidalia, East Forsyth dropped a back-and-forth affair. The Broncos led 2-1 and 3-2 but wound up heading to extra innings.

Both teams scored once in the 11th to keep the game knotted at 4-4. However, Vidalia recorded four runs in the top of the 12th to pick up the 8-4 win.

Coming off the barnburner, East Forsyth jumped out with three runs in the top of the first against two-time defending Class 6A champion Lassiter. The Trojans, though, answered with five runs in the home half, and then blew the game open with a seven-spot in the second inning.

While East Forsyth (2-3) kept scraping across runs, Lassiter's offense proved to be too strong to contend with in a 17-7 victory for the Cobb County program.