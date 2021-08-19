Softball: East Forsyth wins first region game in program history

His confidence in his team is for good reason. The Broncos are 3-1 this season and after capturing their first region win, Weber said his team has no plans of slowing down.

“It’s what we talk about every day,” Weber said. “Before our first game, I told them, ‘They don’t know who you are, but they will.’ Every day, we as coaches tell them it is not about us. They run the program.”

Freshman Cadence Alberty started in the circle for the Broncos and struck out 13 Tigers through seven innings, walking none and allowing four hits and zero earned runs.

“This is my first time playing high school ball,” Alberty said. “Nobody really expected me to be here.”

- photo by Jacob Smith

Alberty allowed only one hit through her first six innings of work. Additionally, she drove in the first run of the game in the first inning on an opposite-field single.

That was the only run for either team until the top of the seventh inning, when the Broncos hit two homers. Emma Siver accounted for East's first-ever home run in region play, then Abi Shaheen followed with a solo shot of her own.

The Broncos' offense has crushed the ball early this season, scoring 43 runs through their first four games.



“Coach Weber has helped the team so much on the field, but we click so well together off the field,” Alberty said. “We all hang out all the time. It’s pretty awesome.”

The Broncos will aim for their second region win in program history at 6 p.m. Thursday, when North Hall travels to East Forsyth.