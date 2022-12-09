Softball: Forsyth players receive GACA all-state honors

More than half of the varsity programs in Forsyth County landed at least one softball player on the all-state teams selected by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
North Forsyth led the way with a trio of Class 6A honorees. Clemson commit Taylor Pipkins received first-team status, while Lexie Durban and Logan Currie wound up on the second team.
East Forsyth and South Forsyth, which both reached the state tournament in Columbus, saw their battery mates each selected.
The Broncos placed pitcher Cadence Alberty and catcher Shelby Conaway on the 4A second team. Meanwhile, War Eagles hurler Josie Crossman (2nd team) and catcher Meghan Lochhead (1st team) garnered 7A recognition.
Lambert right-hander pitcher Hannah Cole also received all-state selection, as the GACA tabbed the junior a 7A first-team pick.
None of the local honorees were seniors.