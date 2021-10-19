Softball: Preview of second-round state playoff matchups

Lambert at Parkview
When: 4/6 p.m. Wednesday; 5 p.m. Thursday if necessary.
Records: Lambert is 26-4; Parkview is 22-7.
What to know: Lambert swept Mountain View last week and will carry a 23-game winning streak into Wednesday's second-round playoff game at Parkview. Hannah Cole went 2-for-3 with a home run in Game 1 against Mountain View, which turned out to be all the offense the Longhorns needed as Cole turned in a complete-game shutout in the circle, striking out 10 batters in a 4-0 win. Courtney Sauer also had a home run, then added another in Game 2 as she went 3-for-5 with five RBIs during the Longhorns' 9-6 win. Lambert pounded 18 hits, and every player who had an at-bat logged a hit. Parkview had little trouble with Campbell in the first round, winning 9-2 and 10-0. Parkview is led by Neriah Lee [Florida A&M], Lauren Brister [Georgia State], Kaily Collett [UAB] and Bella Arnold [Delaware State].
What's next: Etowah/Hillgrove winner.
Pierce County at East Forsyth
When: 4/6 p.m. Wednesday; 4:30 p.m. Thursday if necessary.
Records: East Forsyth is 22-5; Pierce County is 17-12.
What to know: East Forsyth cruised past Cedar Grove in its playoff debut, winning by a combined score of 35-3. Cadence Alberty pitched three no-hit innings in Game 1 and struck out all but one batter. Leadoff hitter Ava Cowart collected three hits to lead the Broncos, then Cali Marshall had three hits of her own in the nightcap, driving in three and scoring twice. The Region 7-3A champion Broncos will likely see Pierce County pitcher Natalie Herrin in Game 1, who is the reigning Region 1-3A Player of the Year. Pierce County disposed of Windsor Forest in the first round of the playoffs, 22-0 and 23-0.
What's next: Harlem/LaFayette winner.