Softball Roundup: Broncos bounce back in region opener; Longhorns pull away

Emily Hutcheson homered twice and Emma Smallwood added a three-run blast of her own to lead East Forsyth to an 8-3 victory in its Region 8-4A opener Tuesday at North Hall.

Coming off a 4-2 defeat to West Forsyth in their first game of the season, the Broncos bounced back in a big way to begin a rugged 18-game league schedule.

In addition to Hutcheson and Smallwood's big flies, Ava Cowart and Reagan Bennett recorded multi-hit games. It's the second time in as many games for Cowart, who paced East Forsyth with two hits and scored both of its runs against West Forsyth.

Cadence Alberty secured the win in the circle for the Broncos. The sophomore posted 11 strikeouts and limited the Trojans to just three hits.

East Forsyth (1-1, 1-0) has now won 19 of its first 20 region games since its inception last fall, with three of those victories coming against North Hall. The Region 7-3A champion in 2021, the Broncos made a powerful opening statement that they will still be one of the teams to beat despite moving up to Class 4A.

Lambert run-rules Dawson County

Lambert produced six hits from its first seven batters in the bottom of the fifth inning to help invoke the mercy rule in a 10-2 win over Dawson County Tuesday at home.

Leading 6-2 entering the home half of the frame, the Longhorns, playing in their 2022 opener, recorded four straight hits. Following a fielder's choice that led to a force out at home, Lambert laced its fifth single of the inning to extend its advantage to 8-2.

After seeing her teammates play station-to-station the whole inning, Katelyn Boyette sent the fans home early with a two-run double to center field.

Forsyth Central falls late to Alpharetta

A pair of runs in the first and third innings had Forsyth Central in position to even its record in its home opener Tuesday against Alpharetta.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Raiders rallied for eight runs in the top of the sixth. Forsyth Central got a run back in the home half of the inning, but it wasn't enough to prevent the visitors from pulling off an 8-5, come-from-behind win.

The Bulldogs (1-3) will get a chance to turn the tables on the Raiders when they face off in a rematch Aug. 27 at Alpharetta.

Danes drop season opener to Bears

After having its scheduled season opener called off due to severe weather last Friday, Denmark began its 2022 campaign with a 7-2 defeat to Cambridge Tuesday at home.

The Bears, coming off a trip to Columbus last fall, scored twice in the top of the first and never trailed. Denmark pulled within 2-1 in the home half of the frame, but Cambridge gave itself some breathing space with two runs in the fourth and three in the third.

While the Danes pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh, the hosts couldn't put together the rally necessary to extend the game or pull off a stunning win.