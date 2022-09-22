Softball Roundup: Broncos cruise again; Bulldogs, War Eagles land region wins

East Forsyth earned a dominant victory over Region 8-4A foe Madison County, 10-1, on Tuesday at home.

Cadence Alberty earned the win in the pitching circle. In five innings, she allowed three hits, while striking out eight.

Alberty and Emma Smallwood launched back-to-back home runs in the second inning.

Alberty, Smallwood, Cali Marshall, Shelby Conaway and Reagan Bennett led the team in hits with two apiece.

Additionally, Alberty, Smallwood and Conaway had two RBIs each.

With the win, the Broncos move to 13-7 overall and 11-1 in region play. East Forsyth will host Walnut Grove (13-7, 12-0) Sept. 22, looking to forge a tie atop the region standings.

Central slips past Milton

Forsyth Central collected its first Region 6-7A win by topping Milton in a high-scoring game, 16-12.

The Bulldogs' trio of seniors — Reagan Bump, Emily Caron and Keeley O'Hara — helped pace the offense.

Bump socked a key two-out, two-run homer. She finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Caron went 4-for-4 with four runs scored and two driven in. O'Hara scored three times and drove in a pair as part of her 2-for-5 performance.

Freshman Ava Metz put together a strong offensive display, finishing 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

The Bulldogs, who broke a 9-9 tie with a seven-run sixth inning, evened their overall record at 10-10 with the victory and improved to 1-6 in the region.

Forsyth Central will look for another region win Sept. 22 at South Forsyth.

South Forsyth defeats Lambert

South Forsyth remained unbeaten in Region 6-7A after coming out on top in a low-scoring affair at Lambert.

The 1-0 victory marked the second one-run win over the Longhorns for the War Eagles — who rallied for a 2-1, walk-off victory in the teams' first meeting.

South Forsyth produced the game's only run in the top of the second inning.

With two outs and nobody on base, Meghan Lochhead sent a 2-2 pitch over the fence in left field for a solo home run.

Lambert pitcher Hannah Cole poses with her coaches and balloons to represent the junior registering her 400th career strikeout during a Region 6-7A matchup with South Forsyth Tuesday at home. (Photo submitted) Despite allowing the homer, Lambert's Hannah Cole pitched a gem in defeat, limiting South Forsyth to just one other hit. The junior struck out nine, breaking the school record and notching the 400th of her career in the process.

Josie Crossman, though, emerged victorious in the pitchers duel — but not without some late drama.

After the first two batters reached in the seventh, a sacrifice bunt moved the runners up 60 feet. However, Crossman coaxed a pop out and a fly out to prevent the Longhorns from turning the tables with a walk-off win of their own.

South Forsyth (15-5, 7-0) will face Forsyth Central on Sept. 22. As for Lambert, the Longhorns (11-7-1, 3-4) will battle against Denmark the same day at home.

North Forsyth swept in region doubleheader

The North Forsyth Raiders couldn’t come up with a win during a Region 8-6A doubleheader Tuesday at Apalachee, losing 3-1 and 12-4.

With a chance to vault their way to the top of the region standings, the Raiders came up short to the league-leading Wildcats (18-3, 9-0). North Forsyth remains second in the region with a 7-3 mark.

In Game 1, Apalachee took a 1-0 lead in the opening frame. The visitors evened the score in the fourth, when Trinity Bearden doubled home Alexis Monroe from first base.

However, the Wildcats went ahead for good with a pair of runs in the fifth.

Raiders pitcher Lexie Durban struck out six and only allowed one earned run in the defeat.

There was much more offense in the second contest, unfortunately for North Forsyth, most of it was concentrated on Apalachee's half of the scoreboard. A seven-run third frame proved to be the difference in an otherwise back-and-forth contest.

After having five different players record one hit each in the opener, Logan Currie (3 hits) and Abby Castleberry (2) managed multiple knocks in Game 2.

Currie, Durban and Taylor Pipkins drove in one run apiece, with the latter's coming from a solo homer.

The Raiders (13-7 overall) will resume region action Sept. 22 at Gainesville.