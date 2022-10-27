Softball Roundup: Broncos slip past Islands; War Eagles fall into losers bracket

In the first round of the 2022 GHSA Class 4A softball tournament, East Forsyth collected a 2-0 victory over Islands to move into the winners bracket semifinals Wednesday in Columbus.

Pitcher Cadence Alberty lasted seven innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven batters.

Alberty, Avrie Nowalk, Cali Marshall and Emily Hutcheson all recorded one hit apiece to lead the offense.

Catcher Shelby Conaway's effort helped erase one of the Islands baserunners on their attempt to steal a bag.

The Broncos (23-10) will play Central (Carroll) at 3 p.m. Oct. 27 for a spot in the winners bracket final.

War Eagles drop state tourney opener

Despite all their hardest efforts, the South Forsyth War Eagles were unable to score a single run in their opening game of the 2022 GHSA Class 7A softball tournament against East Coweta, falling 6-0 Wednesday in Columbus.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, East Coweta produced four strong runs to send the War Eagles into the losers bracket.

Ansley Chiang and Kennedy Ariail collected one hit apiece for South (24-7).

The War Eagles, who had yet to be shut out this season prior to the defeat, will look to stay alive in an elimination game against Parkview at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.