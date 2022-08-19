Softball Roundup: Bulldogs, War Eagles earn impressive wins; Alberty records 200th strikeout

Forsyth Central made quick work of its former Region 6-7A rival Gainesville in a 22-0, three-inning rout Thursday at home.

The Bulldogs, which have now won five straight, plated seven runs in the bottom of the first inning before putting up a 15-spot in the second.

Emily Caron went 2-for-2 with two home runs and three RBIs. Her two-run blast to right field kicked off the scoring.

Taylor Jackson, Avery Barden and Sydney Stephens also finished 2-for-2. Jackson drove in three, Barden plated two and Stephens posted one RBI.

Abby Hoch and Avery Mullvain each recorded their first varsity hit in the game. Hoch wound up 2-for-2 with three RBIs; Mullvain went 1-for-1 with a walk and two RBIs.

While the Forsyth Central offense played almost flawlessly, the Bulldogs pitching staff was perfect.

Literally.

Ester Knight and Campbell McGrath combined to retire all nine batters they faced. Knight started in the circle for Forsyth Central (6-3) and struck out three over her two innings. McGrath punched out a pair in her lone frame.

South Forsyth pulls away from Mill Creek

South Forsyth scored three runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away for a 9-3 victory over Mill Creek in a non-region matchup Thursday in Gwinnett County.

It's the second win of the season for the War Eagles over a program that reached the 2021 Class 7A state tournament in Columbus. In addition to Thursday's win over third-place finisher Mill Creek, South Forsyth downed champion North Gwinnett — also by a six-run margin.

Unlike their 7-1 victory over the Bulldogs in which they jumped out to a sizable early lead, the War Eagles struggled to create distance between themselves and the Hawks.

South Forsyth (5-3) managed single runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings. Mill Creek, though, was still very much in the game entering the sixth frame down just 3-1.

That's when the War Eagles began to click offensively. The Hawks responded to the first three-run uprising with a two-spot in the bottom of the sixth, fighting back to within 6-3.

Not to be deterred, South Forsyth went right back to work, grinding out three more runs.

War Eagles pitcher Josie Crossman made those stand up. The junior, who was coming off a no-hitter just two days prior, went the distance, striking out two and limiting the Hawks to four hits and one walk.

Offensively, South Forsyth pounded out 13 hits — led by a three-hit day from Ansley Chiang. Emme Souter paced the locals with two RBIs.

Broncos fall in pitchers duel

East Forsyth fell late to Walnut Grove in a Region 8-4A pitchers duel Thursday in Walton County.

The Broncos took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning, when Ava Cowart walked and scored on a Cadence Alberty sacrifice fly.

Alberty recorded her 200th career strikeout in the game, but the sophomore missed out on a chance for the win after the Warriors pushed across a pair of runs in the sixth.

With the defeat, East Forsyth (3-4, 3-1) falls out of a tie for first place in the region. Walnut Grove and North Oconee are both currently undefeated, with Cherokee Bluff and the Broncos tied for third.

Denmark downed by Lanier

After run-ruling Lanier in the teams' first meeting, Denmark couldn't complete the home-and-home sweep in a 9-5 loss Thursday in Gwinnett County.

The Longhorns broke open a tied game with a seven-run second inning to take a commanding 8-1 lead. Lanier held off a late charge by Denmark to gain revenge for a 10-2, five-inning road loss back on Aug. 11.

Jordan Williams, again, proved to be a major bright spot on offense for the Danes.

Denmark's leadoff hitter tripled to begin the game and scored on an error. She recorded an RBI three-bagger in the fifth inning, and then scored on a Sara Harris sacrifice fly to pull Denmark within 8-3. Williams drew a walk in the seventh inning and came around to score to set the final margin.

Grace Welicky added a solo homer in the fifth for Denmark (2-3).