Softball Roundup: Danes down Bulldogs; Broncos, War Eagles also victorious

The Denmark Danes continued their excellent play in Region 6-7A by defeating the Forsyth Central Bulldogs by an 8-1 score Thursday on the road.

Annalise Knop surrendered zero runs on four hits over four innings. Kennedy Pickett tossed the last three innings, allowing one run.

The fourth inning is where Denmark shined the most by scoring three runs.

Grace Welicky and Knop led the charge in RBIs with two each.

Avery Callaway, Welicky, Knop and Riley Bord managed two his apiece to lead the Danes offensively.

Emily Caron went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Bulldogs in hits.

Denmark (9-6, 5-1) will look to add another region win on the road Sept. 20 at West Forsyth. As for Forsyth Central (9-10, 0-6), the Bulldogs will travel the same day to Milton in search of their first region victory.

Broncos crush Chestatee

Carina Rossi and the East Forsyth Broncos collected a shutout win Thursday on the road against Chestatee, 16-0.

The Broncos have now tallied six shutout wins in 11 Region 8-4A games.

Rossi lasted four innings, allowing three hits while striking out nine.

The Broncos started the afternoon by scoring seven runs in the first inning, posting four in the second and tacking on five more in the fourth.

Ava Cowart had herself a ballgame. She went 3-for-3 in hits and brought in three runs.

East Forsyth Broncos (12-6, 10-1) will travel to face South Forsyth in an intra-county meeting Sept. 17.

South Forsyth completes sweep of Milton

South Forsyth remained undefeated in Region 6-7A with an impressive win against Milton, 7-0, Thursday at home.

The War Eagles collected their second and final win against Milton, having beaten the Eagles 11-1 Sept. 7 in Fulton County, to complete the season sweep.

South Forsyth (13-5, 6-0) will resume action against East Forsyth in a non-region matchup Sept. 17.

