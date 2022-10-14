Softball Roundup: Longhorns down Wolverines for 3rd place; Raiders’ rally falls short

On Thursday, the Lambert Longhorns defeated the West Forsyth Wolverines, 12-3, at home in the finals of the Region 6-7A tournament. With the result, Lambert earns a three seed for the Class 7A state playoffs, while West Forsyth will be the region's No. 4 seed.

The Longhorns started the ballgame by scoring three runs in the first inning. They then scored four more runs in the fourth inning to secure the victory.

Ashley Fitts, Jenna Fox, Katia Castillo and Bailee Jamison contributed by sending runners across the plate for RBIs.

Courtney Sauer was the winner in the circle, as she went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three hits while striking out three. Morgan Owen threw in relief.

With Lambert (19-7-1) tallying 13 hits, Cornetto, Jamison, Fitts, Sauer and Emma Harwood managed to collect two each to lead the Longhorns offense.

Catelyn Brown, Ashlyn Stahl and Sara Coleman led the Wolverines in hits with one each.

Earlier in the day, West Forsyth scored five runs in the third inning to pave tis way to victory against Milton, winning 9-4 in an elimination game at Lambert.

Brown led the Wolverines (13-12) in hits with three. Rylee Ramirez and Abby Williams had a team-high in RBIs with three apiece.

Williams was the winning pitcher, as she lasted seven innings and struck out five Eagles.

Lambert received an extremely difficult super regional draw, heading to No. 1 Buford for the four-team, double-elimination round. In their opening game, the Longhorns will face No. 10 Cherokee.

West Forsyth doesn't have an enviable path to Columbus either, with two super regional opponents — host Kennesaw Mountain (No. 6) and Mill Creek (No. 9) — also ranked in the top 10. The Wolverines will at least get to open against unranked Duluth.

Late homers not enough for Raiders

The North Forsyth Raiders launched home runs from Taylor Pipkins, Trinity Bearden and Lexie Durban in the seventh inning for a late push, but it wasn’t enough as they fell 10-7 to fourth-ranked Apalachee Thursday at home.

Playing in its Region 8-6A finale against the league champion, North Forsyth (20-10, 14-4) collected 11 hits on the day. Pipkins led the Raiders, going 3-for-4. Bearden and Alexis Monroe collected two RBIs each.

Compared to some of their former Region 6-7A rivals, the Raiders received a decent super regional draw.

North Forsyth draws Blessed Trinity in the first round and will face either No. 10 River Ridge or host East Paulding, which had been ranked as recently as the week of Oct. 3, in its subsequent game.