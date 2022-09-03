Softball Roundup: Raiders, Danes remain perfect in region play

A blowout win for the North Forsyth softball team against Lanier saw the Raiders improve to 3-0 in Region 8-6A.

North Forsyth picked up its third run-rule victory in as many region games, defeating Lanier by a margin of 10 runs, 12-2, in six innings Thursday on the road.

It was a tied game after the first inning, but when the second rolled around, the Raiders drew separation with two runs. Abby Castleberry got an RBI double, and Lanier's pitcher threw a wild pitch that allowed another run.

The Raiders continued to dominate throughout the game by scoring two runs in the third — including a Trinity Bearden home run — two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth before exploding in the sixth with four.

Raiders pitcher Lexie Durban went six innings, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

Bearden led the team with four RBIs. Bearden, Castleberry, Durban, Oliva Swaim and Alexis Monroe led North’s offense with two hits. Monroe and Logan Currie both matched Bearden with one home run each.

The Raiders (8-4, 3-0) are currently riding on a six-game winning streak and will plan to add more wins to the column when they travel to face Shiloh in a doubleheader Sept. 6.

Danes' winning streak continues

On Thursday, the Denmark Danes traveled to face the West Forsyth Wolverines and scored seven runs in the top of the second inning to earn a 7-2 win in Region 6-7A.

The ballgame started when Annalise Knop got a single, then Danes head coach Savannah Huffstetler subbed her out with Jessica Delavie. Madeline Knop came to bat and got an RBI with Delavie racing to home plate.

Jordan Williams hit a low bouncing ball for a run-scoring fielder's choice. With two strikes, Grace Welicky made contact with the softball to get a single, allowing Ellery Campbell to score for a 3-0 lead.

Avery Callaway resumed the series on runs when she hit a line drive to center field for an RBI single. Kennedy Pickett’s chance at bat turned into an RBI double, and that gave Hannah Golden enough time to run to home plate. Annalise Knop's two-run double pushed the lead to 7-0.

The Wolverines finally got a run to go in the bottom of the fourth inning when Riley Conroy recored an RBI single.

Then in the bottom of the seventh, West Forsyth tacked on one more run from Madi Heine.

Annalise Knop surrendered one run on three hits over four innings, and then Kennedy Pickett took over to throw three innings.



Denmark (6-5, 2-0) will host the Lambert Longhorns (4-5-1, 0-2) on Sept. 6. Meanwhile, West Forsyth (8-4, 1-1) will travel to play a region game against Milton the same night.

East Forsyth dominating region play

The East Forsyth Broncos won another Region 8-4A game, defeating Seckinger by a 3-1 margin Thursday at home.

Cadence Alberty completed her performance with nine strikeouts. Reagan Bennett paced the offense with two hits. Bennett, Shelby Conaway and Avrie Nowalk led a two-out, two-run rally in the fourth inning.

The Broncos (8-5, 7-1) will look for their fifth consecutive region victory when they host Cedar Shoals on Sept. 8.

Milton blows past Forsyth Central

On Thursday, the Forsyth Central Bulldogs lost their second Region 6-7A game, this one to Milton by an 8-1 final score.

Forsyth Central (8-6, 0-2) will look to bounce back when it faces South Forsyth (7-4, 1-0) on Sept. 6.