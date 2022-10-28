Softball Roundup: South Forsyth edges Parkview; East Forsyth comes up short

With South Forsyth's hugely successful senior class facing the possibility of playing its final game, junior Josie Crossman stepped up to ensure the War Eagles' state tournament run extended beyond the minimum two-game stay.

The left-handed ace threw arguably her best game of the season, especially given the circumstances, limiting Parkview to just two hits in a 1-0 victory in a Class 7A elimination game Thursday in Columbus.

Crossman walked a pair of batters but struck out five to help keep the Tigers off the scoreboard.

Parkview's best chance to score came in the third inning, when a leadoff single, sacrifice bunt and groundout advanced a runner to third base. Crossman, though, escaped with a lineout to center field.

South Forsyth (25-7) produced the game's only run in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Kennedy Ariail singled, stole second and scored on a double by Karly Casey.

The pair of seniors combined for five of the War Eagles' seven hits. Casey finished 3-for-3, while Ariail wound up 2-for-3. Crossman and Charlotte Brooks contributed the team's other hits.

The War Eagles will look to continue their season with two wins Friday.

South Forsyth opens the day with a 1 p.m. battle against Hillgrove. If the locals remain alive, they will face the winner of East Coweta and North Paulding at 5 p.m.

Broncos pushed to brink

East Forsyth suffered a 6-0 defeat to Central (Carroll) in the winners bracket semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament Thursday in Columbus.

With the loss, which marked just the third time the Broncos had been shut out this season, East Forsyth fell into the losers bracket, putting the locals on the brink of elimination.

The Lions pounced early, pushing across three runs in the first inning. Central tacked on two more runs in the sixth and added an additional tally in the seventh.

Despite a 6-5 lead in the hit column, East Forsyth couldn't break through offensively. Conversely, the Broncos committed four errors to help the cause of an already strong Lions team.

In an elimination game at 1 p.m. Friday, East Forsyth (23-11) will meet Whitewater in hopes of forcing a matchup with the Walnut Grove-Islands winner at 5 p.m.