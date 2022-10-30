Softball Roundup: War Eagles place 4th at state; Broncos land top-6 finish

A second loss to East Coweta in a three-day span ended South Forsyth's run in the Class 7A state tournament but not before the War Eagles added to their historic season.

After outlasting Hillgrove in a 3-1, 10-inning thriller, South Forsyth dropped a 2-0 decision to East Coweta, which also shut out the War Eagles in the first round, to place fourth Friday in Columbus.

It's only the second time in school history that South Forsyth finished top four in its classification, with the other such occurrence coming in 2003.

The War Eagles reached that threshold by topping the Hawks in an elimination game early Friday.

South Forsyth wound up with a massive 14-6 edge in the hit column but needed extra innings to finally create separation against its Cobb County foe.

Both teams scored once in the second inning.

Emme Souter, who wound up 4-for-5 in the game, singled home Charlotte Brooks after a leadoff double by the War Eagles second baseman. Hillgrove evened the score on a two-out error.

With the international tiebreaker in place for the 10th frame, Brooks' one-out single placed runners at the corners. Souter followed with a full-count single up the middle to score Kennedy Ariail, and Josie Crossman came through with an RBI single to score Brooks for a key insurance run.

Crossman closed out the Hawks in the 10th with the help of her defense.

A leadoff single and a sacrifice bunt placed runners at second and third with one out. But that's when Karly Casey fielded a grounder, stepped on first base and fired to catcher Meghan Lochhead for a game-ending double-play.

Brooks finished 3-for-4, while Casey and Audrey Hui each went 2-for-5.

In the circle, Crossman earned the win, tossing six scoreless innings of relief. The southpaw struck out six, allowed no walks and gave up three hits. Ellie Balose threw the opening four frames, limiting the Hawks to an unearned run on three hits and a walk. The senior struck out three.

Crossman took the loss in the defeat against East Coweta a couple of hours later. The junior went the distance, scattering 10 hits and one walk.

The eventual state runner-up, East Coweta took the lead in the bottom of the first and tacked on another run in the sixth.

South Forsyth, which hadn't been shut out all season until this week, managed just four hits — one each by Ariail, Brooks, Souter and Sarah Quian.

With the Friday split, the Region 6-7A champion War Eagles finished 26-8.

East Forsyth completes strong Year 2

East Forsyth wrapped up its first-ever run to the state tournament with a top-six finish in Class 4A Friday in Columbus.

The Broncos fell 8-0 to Whitewater in an elimination game, finishing 1-2 in the eight-team, double-elimination event.

Whitewater scored two runs in the first, four in the second, and one each in the third and sixth frames to earn the run-rule win.

After shutting out Islands, 2-0, in the first round, East Forsyth failed to score in its final two contests.

Following a Sweet 16 berth in its inaugural campaign, the Broncos made it a couple of steps further in Year 2. The Region 8-4A runner-up finished the year 23-12 overall.