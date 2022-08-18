Softball Roundup: Wolverines rally for walk-off win; Bulldogs victorious in home opener

With nobody on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, West Forsyth trailed Collins Hill by a 5-3 margin Wednesday at home.

Most teams would have packed it in at that point — but not the Wolverines.

West Forsyth entered the game with a 3-1 record. Two of those victories classified as dramatic, with a late rally against East Forsyth in the season opener and a 12-inning win over Etowah.

Add Wednesday's 6-5 triumph to the group.

Lindleigh Cole kicked off the comeback bid with a double. Collins Hill made the decision to intentionally put the tying run on base rather than pitch to Abby Williams, who homered to center field earlier in the game.

Madi Heine made the Eagles pay for the decision, lacing a double into the gap on the first pitch she saw. Cole scored easily and courtesy runner Katie Cooper narrowly beat the tag at home to tie the score.

Meanwhile, Heine moved up to third on the throw, allowing her to score easily on Paige Carroll's walk-off single.

Carroll also singled in the second inning. After stealing second base, Carroll came home on an error for a 1-0 lead.

Collins Hill posted four runs in the third inning off of Williams before the senior got one of the runs back herself on a solo blast.

An unearned run in the fifth frame restored the Eagles' three-run lead. In the bottom half, though, Cole singled home Emily Brown, who had reached on a double.

Cole finished 3-for-4, while Brown, Carroll, Williams and Rylee Ramirez posted two hits apiece. Williams wound up with seven strikeouts in the circle while picking up the win.

Bulldogs pull away from Cougars

Playing Wednesday in its home opener, Forsyth Central scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to get some breathing space down the stretch in an 11-5 win over Chattahoochee.

The teams traded runs through much of the game, with the Bulldogs scoring once in the second and fourth innings and twice in the third and fifth frames. The Cougars, meanwhile, had single runs in the third, sixth and seven innings, with a two-spot in the fifth frame.

However, the bottom of the sixth proved to be the difference, as Forsyth Central (5-3) turned a narrow 6-4 lead into a healthy 11-4 advantage.

Reagan Bump capped the outburst with a solo home run. The senior finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Avery Barden also recorded three hits, scoring once and driving in a run. Emma Pirkle went 2-4 with an RBI. Emily Caron wrapped up the game 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and an RBI.

Anna Valentine went the distance in the circle, limiting Chattahoochee to two earned runs.

Lambert falls to Mill Creek

Lambert fell behind early and couldn't quite fight its way back in an 8-4 loss to Mill Creek Wednesday at home.

The visiting Hawks took a 7-0 lead, with one run in the second inning and threes runs apiece in the third and fourth frames. The Longhorns (2-2) battled back, scoring twice in the fourth and sixth innings.

Mill Creek, though, held on and even tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh.