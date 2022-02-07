Swim and dive: Forsyth County wins 7 titles; Lambert girls finish 3rd at state meet

Forsyth County brought home six seven championships Saturday at the GHSA state meet at Georgia Tech, with Lambert's girls team finishing third in the Class 6A-7A meet.

Lambert's Kara West emerged as the state's top sprinter, finishing first in the 50 free [23.17] and 100 free [50.99]. West was one of three swimmers from the county to place in the top four in the 50 free, as Denmark's Natalie Gilson finished second with a 23.48 and Katie Herman earned a fourth-place finish with a 24.04.

Gilson also impressed in the 100 free with a fifth-place time of 52.08.

Lambert's 200 medley relay team of West, Sara Maschmeier, Alley Zaleski and Ella Jones helped deliver the first championship of the evening when they swam a 1:45.14, more than a minute faster than the Longhorns' first-place cut at last year's state meet.

West Forsyth's squad of Laci Sterkenburg, Gianna Varrone, Nanna Van der Wall and Sarah Luskus carried the Wolverines to a fourth-place finish in the event [1:47.64]. That same relay team managed a fourth-place finish in the 200 free relay with a 1:39.69.

Varrone also added a fourth-place finish in the 100 breast [1:04.82].

Jones captured a state championship in the 200 free [1:49.20], then finished second in the 100 fly [55.33].

Jones and West teamed up with Mia Wallace and Sarah Blackstone in the 400 free relay, delivering a third-place time of 3:31.95. Forsyth Central's relay team of Mina Lynch, Kate Eaton, Caroline Scharff and Anna Cesario finished right behind in fourth place with a 3:32.40.

Zaleski also had a fourth-place time in the 200 IM [2:07.66] for Lambert, which led until about halfway through the meet, when Walton surged into first place and finished second or better in the final six events to win the Class 7A girls title.

Lambert's Patrick Morris won two state championships for the Longhorns, winning in the 200 IM [1:50.81] then besting Peachtree Ridge's Tyler Schroeder by two tenths of a second in the 100 back [49.71]. The Longhorns' 200 medley relay team of Morris, Noah Saylor, Ford Johnson and Youngjae Kim finished third in the event with a time of 1:34.52, as Lambert's boys team placed fifth in Class 7A.

West's boys finished eighth behind a first-place time in the 50 free [20.46] and a second-place showing in the 100 fly [48.66], plus a couple of strong relay times. West's relay team of Holland, Jack Murdock, Cade Anderson and Griffin Egolf helped the Wolverines to second place in the 400 free, while those four also turned in a fourth-place time in the 200 free relay [1:25.47].

West's Michelle Cummo delivered the Wolverines' first medal when she scored a 542.65 to place second in 1-meter diving.

Tommy Davis led Pinecrest Academy with a fourth-place time in the 100 back [53.72].

East Forsyth's girls team shined in their state meet debut, posting an 11th-place finish in the Class 1A-3A meet with 121 points.

Abigail Hutcheson had a hand in three top-10 finishes, including the 50 free [9th]. Hutcheson, Gracie Runion, Riley Loftus and Carys Rountree also delivered a ninth-place finish in the 200 medley relay and a 10th-place time in the 200 free relay.

Rountree, Runion, Gabby Ramey and Jenna Vincent led the Broncos to a 10th-place finish in the 400 free relay.