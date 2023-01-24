Swimming: South Forsyth boys, Lambert girls capture county titles

No matter what happens at the upcoming Class 7A state swim meet, Erin Loggins can safely say her first year as South Forsyth head coach has been a success.

A historic performance in the Forsyth County Championships secured that distinction.

The War Eagles emerged with a the boys title and finished second in the girls standings. The annual meet, which took place Saturday at Cumming Aquatic Center, doesn't award an overall team trophy, but if it did, South Forsyth would have went home with it after compiling 1,280 total points.

“We did it,” Loggins said of winning the boys championship. “We haven’t done that in a long time. I’m very proud of them. They swam very hard. I love those kids.”



Loggins, who spoke after a celebratory dip in the pool, believed her boys could capture the crown, and South Forsyth wound up greatly outdistancing Lambert, 662-531.

“We were hopeful, but we knew we would have to work really hard, to get that outcome,” Loggins said. “They showed up, and they showed out. That’s all you can ask for.”

On the girls side, the Longhorns outpaced the War Eagles by a 617-518 margin for their 13th title in the program's 14-year existence.

“They knew that they were going to have to work really hard coming in here, and they showed up,” Loggins said of her girls team. “I’m so proud of them. They had hope, and they came out here and did what they had to do.”



Loggins applauded her team's camaraderie and willingness to cheer on teammates throughout a grueling meet that lasted more than 12 hours. it also gives her confidence that the War Eagles will be competitive in the state championship, which for 7A will include the dive finals Jan. 31 at Westminster and swim finals Feb. 1 at Georgia Tech.

Said Loggins, “Who knows? Maybe, we’ll see the same result at state.”

Forsyth County Championship

Athletes of the Meet

Ryan Case, Denmark

Ally Zaleski, Lambert

Boys Team Standings

1. South Forsyth (662 points)

2. Lambert (531)

3. West Forsyth (433)

4. Denmark (404)

5. North Forsyth (271)

6. Forsyth Central (249)

7. East Forsyth (234)

Girls Team Standings

1. Lambert (617 points)

2. South Forsyth (518)

3. Forsyth Central (487)

4. West Forsyth (444)

5. Denmark (328)

6. East Forsyth (277)

7. North Forsyth (233)

Boys Individual Champions

50 free: Ryan Case, Denmark (21.20)

100 free: Youngjae Kim, Lambert (46.50)

200 free: Brandon Cresap, Denmark (144.62)

500 free: Nathan Sayer, Lambert (4:46.86)

100 back: Cade Anderson, West Forsyth (52.70)

100 breast: Ford Johnson, Lambert (57.84)

100 fly: Michael Malone, South Forsyth (50.82)

200 IM: Noah Saylor, Lambert (1:55.91)

1M dive: Emanuel Pitts, East Forsyth (247.95 points)

Boys Relay Winners

200 medley: Lambert (1:35.72)

200 free: Denmark (1:26.94)

400 free: Denmark (3:12.75)

Girls Individual Champions

50 free: Kara West, Lambert (23.06)

100 free: Kara West, Lambert (50.80)

200 free: Ella Jones, Lambert (1:50.61)

500 free: Kara Cullinan, South Forsyth (5:07.87)

100 back: Caroline Scharff, Forsyth Central (56.12)

100 breast: Ally Zaleski, Lambert (1:05.74)

100 fly: Ella Jones, Lambert (55.83)

200 IM: Ally Zaleski, Lambert (2:07.57)

1M dive: Michelle Cummo, West Forsyth (302.05 points)

Girls Relay Winners

200 medley: Lambert (1:47.49)

200 free: Lambert (1:39.22)

400 free: Forsyth Central (3:37.75)