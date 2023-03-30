Tennis: Wolverines, Longhorns advance to Region 6-7A boys championship

“I feel like my team plays the right way of tennis. They’re loud for themselves and for each other,” Wolverine head coach Neil Womack said. “I couldn’t really be happier the way they played today.”



Nic Wild won his No.1 singles match 6-2, 6-2. Hilton Stinson won his No.3 singles 6-1, 6-3. Additionally, Bryce Lepine and Horacio Rodriguez won 6-2, 6-3.

“We’re going to come out and play our hardest,” Womack said. "We feel confident if we play our game we can hang with anyone."

No. 2 seed West Forsyth's next challenge will be to hang with top-seeded Lambert.

“It's always nice to beat Milton,” Longhorns head coach Eric Hampton said. "Full strength it would’ve been over quicker."

Despite not having their No. 1 singles and former Forsyth County News Boys Tennis Player of the Year Aidan Atwood, the Longhorns didn't miss a beat.

Sriham Jairam stepped up to Line 1 and destroyed his competition 6-0, 6-1. Chetan Challa (6-0, 6-1) matched the result on No. 2 singles.

Although No. 3 singles Johnathon Lin didn’t finish out his match, Hampton was pleased with how the freshman played and stuck with it.

The deciding match of the afternoon was No. 2 doubles.

Lambert’s No. 2 doubles team of Alex Dua and Suren Vakalapudi were clutch against Milton, battling back after being down 5-2. Once Milton got ahead, you could tell the momentum was on its side.

“That comeback was probably the best I’ve ever seen,” Hampton said. "With my players cheering them on to win points, came back to win five straight games."

Although the Eagles weren't going to go down without a fight, despite trailing 6-5 in the second set. Lambert made a clutch serve that got the point to end the match, closing out a 6-1, 7-5 victory.

With the results, the boys and girls matches will mirror each other March 30 at Fowler Park.

At 9 a.m., the South Forsyth boys and girls will face Milton in third-place matches. Later in the day, Lambert will face West Forsyth at noon for the boys and girls championships.