Track and field: Denmark, North Forsyth, Lambert clash at midweek meet

North Forsyth's Tre'von Gordon swept the jumping events, Denmark's Ryan Easley and JJ Louis split the sprinting events, and Lambert's tandem of freshmen Amelia Ogden and Evelyn Foster highlighted an impressive performance by the Longhorns' underclassmen Wednesday in a track and field meet at Lambert High School.

Easley won the 100 meter [11.36] and 200 meter [23.06], while Louis followed up those wins with a victory in the 400 meter [54.00].

Lambert captured both middle-distance events, with Stone Watson winning the 800 meter [2:12.02] and JT Pentland winning the 1600 meter [4:50.54].

North's Brock Casey turned in a 10:55.38 in the 3200 meter to finish first.



The Longhorns' boys relay teams also collected two wins, first in the 4x200 [1:38.92] then in the 4x400 [3:42.03]. Denmark won the 4x100 relay [44.39] and North won the 4x800 relay [9:07.92].

The Longhorns and Danes split the two hurdles events, with Lambert's Blake Zywicki finishing first in the 110 meter [17.62] and Denmark's Owen Kelman placing first in the 300 meter [45.45].

Gordon put together an impressive run the Raiders, winning three straight events, first in the high jump [6 feet, 2 inches], then in the long jump [19 feet, 1 inch] and triple jump [39 feet, 3 inches].

North's Grant Lively added to the Raiders' banner day in the field events, winning the discus [138 feet, 5 inches] and shot put [40 feet, 5 inches].

Lambert's Quenton Proels and Aidan Hope each cleared 12 feet in the pole vault.

On the girls side, Lambert's underclassmen accounted for five individual wins, beginning with sophomore Sade Ezekiel's first-place time in the 100 meter [12.82].

Lambert freshman Evelyn Foster followed that with a win in the 200 meter [28.30], then fellow freshman Amelia Ogden took first in the 800 meter [2:41.73] and 1600 meter [5:54.68]. Freshman Bailee Jamison added a win in the long jump with a 15-foot mark.

The Longhorns also collected wins by Morgan Latimer in the 400 meter [1:05.78], and won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

North's girls swept the hurdles, with Mia Martin finishing first in the 3200 meter [13:49] and Jada Bailey finishing first in the 100 meter [18.65].

Kaitlyn Alston added a win for the Raiders in the 300 meter hurdles [59.11], and North's 4x800 relay team finished first with an 11:46.61.

North sophomore Lexie Durban shined in the throwing events, winning the discus [100 feet, 7 inches] and shot put [34 feet, 8 1/2 inches]. Fellow Raider Zanai Conway won the triple jump with a mark of 33 feet, 3 inches.

Lambert's Kyleigh Hutson won the pole vault [8 feet, 6 inches] and Denmark's Courtney Graham won the high jump [4 feet, 10 inches].

- photo by David Roberts



































- photo by David Roberts




































