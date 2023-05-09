Track and Field: Forsyth County advances dozens of athletes to state competition

South Forsyth's Chris Nelson led the other local winners, sweeping the boys 100- and 200-meter championships. War Eagles senior Ben Bergey landed the 3200 title, with teammate Ben Winn in fourth, and Bergey added third place in the 1600.

On the girls side, Denmark star Morgan Grace Sheffield captured the 3200 crown, while Lambert's 4x100 relay topped the final sectional standings.

Among Forsyth schools, the Longhorns qualified the most individuals for the state championships.

Five Lambert runners earned berths in two separate individual events.

Jackson Hogsed (4th, 2nd) and Kushan Patel (6th, 3rd) each doubled up in the boys 1600 and 3200. Bella Cammarota did the same on the girls side, placing fifth at both distances. In the sprints, Sade Ezekiel (4th, 7th) and Aminah Jabbie (5th, 8th) both punched tickets in the 100 and 200.

Isabelle Gaharan qualified with a third-place finish in the 3200. Throwers Ava Falite (6th, shot put) and Katia Castillo (8th, discus) also secured spots at state.

Three Longhorns finished top-eight in the boys shot put, as Finn Braeuer (3rd), Jackson DeLoach (4th) and Caleb Lewis (8th) all advanced.

Rounding out the Lambert boys side, Matthew Miller came in third during the 800.

Additionally, the Longhorns advanced their 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 teams from the girls side and the boys 4x800 squad to the finals.

In addition to Lopez-Ramirez's joint win, West Forsyth sent five other individuals and both 4x800 relay teams to state.

Nishad Sankar and Devin Mitchell punched tickets on the boys side. Sankar finished seventh in the triple jump; Mitchell placed eighth in the pole vault.

Calli Crawford earned spots in the 800 (8th) and 1600 (7th) state races. In the throwing events, Maggie Gizinski qualified in the shot put (4th), and Mia Whitlow came in fifth in the discus (5th). Bella Zorzoli rounded out the program's individual qualifiers with a fifth-place showing in the high jump.

The Wolverines' girls distance relay team placed third, while the boys came in fourth.

Sheffield was the only Denmark girl to qualify for state, but the Danes will be sending three boys relays — 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 — in addition to Austin DeCarlo and Ryan Easley. DeCarlo came in runner-up in the shot put; Easley placed eighth in the long jump.



Meanwhile, the Forsyth Central girls racked up all of the Bulldogs' top-eight sectional finishes.

Kieryn Jeter earned individual state berths in the 200 and 400. Maddie Spenner (discus) and Alana Hassell (triple jump) placed third and eighth in their respective events.

Forsyth Central also qualified its 4x100 (7th) and 4x200 (5th) relay teams for the upcoming 7A state meet May 11-13 at McEachern.

Handful of Raiders heading to state meet

North Forsyth's Lexie Durban and Ian Vinson each qualified for the Class 6A state track and field finals in two events during a sectional competition Saturday at Apalachee.

Durban placed second in the discus and third in the shot put, while Vinson earned a runner-up finish in the 1600-meter run and came in eighth during the 3200.

Similarly, Evan Beasley and Camdyn O'Shields notched the final berth in the 800 and discus, respectively. Zanai Conway placed seventh in the 400.

The Raiders qualified one relay team — boys 4x800 — for the 6A championship meet, which will take place May 11-13 at Barron Stadium in Rome.

Arrambide secures pair of sectional titles

East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide swept the 1600- and 3200-meter runs during a Class 4A track and field sectional Saturday at Starr's Mill.

In addition to Arrambide's wins, the Broncos placed runner-up in the girls 4x400 and boys 4x800 relays.

Lydia Robinson qualified for the 4A state meet in a pair of individual events, finishing third in the 400 and sixth in the 200. Haley Weyer came in eighth in the 200 and also snagged the final qualifying berth in the 100.

Madison Malone rounded out East Forsyth's girls qualifiers with a fifth-place showing in the high jump.

Joining Arrambide on the boys side will be Connor Hansen and Thomas Pederson — who placed sixth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 800, respectively.

The upcoming 4A finals will take place May 11-13 at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.