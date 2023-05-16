Track and Field: Forsyth County athletes secure half-dozen individual state titles

Nelson's victory in the 200 wrapped up a perfect career in the distance at the state meet, winning in each of the three he could compete in. (The 2020 meet his freshman year was canceled.) His 20.69 time in the event represents a massive improvement even over last year's 21.36 showing.

In the 100, Nelson beat out Pebblebrook's Dwight Phillips — who edged him at the distance last spring — by a margin of 0.02 seconds (20.22-20.24).

South Forsyth's Ben Bergey competes in the boys 1600-meter run during the Class 7A state track and field meet Saturday at McEachern. (Photo by Julie Winn) As for Bergey, the Columbia signee led a Forsyth County triumvirate that swept the top spots in both of the longest distance events.

Saturday in the 1600, Bergey — who finished runner-up at the distance last year to Denmark product Ethan Ashley — earned the top spot in a blazing 4 minutes, 12.94 seconds. Lambert duo Jackson Hogsed (4:17.79) and Kushan Patel (4:17.92) earned silver and bronze, respectively.

The previous day, the trio wound up leading the pack in the 3200. Bergey (9:15.71) again crossed the line a few seconds before the Longhorns pair. This time, Patel (9:20.94) took second with Hogsed (9:21.01) just behind.

Through Nelson and Bergey's efforts, South Forsyth racked up 40 points. Patel, Hogsed and the rest of Lambert's distance runners helped the Longhorns match the War Eagles, as Matthew Miller placed fifth in the 800 (1:55.33) and the team placed runner-up in the 4x800 relay (7:48.56).

Bergey wasn't the only local 3200 champion, as East Forsyth senior Alex Arrambide earned the honor Friday during the Class 4A state meet in Albany. The 4A cross country champion this past fall, Arrambide recorded his second 3200 state title, having also picked up a win at the distance during the 2022 3A meet.

Arrambide nearly pulled off a Bergey-esque 1600-3200 double on Saturday, but friendly rival Joe Sapone of Holy Innocents' edged him for the crown. The duo finished in the top-two spots in the 1600, 3200 and the XC championship.

Ironically, based purely on their finishing times, Arrambide would have beaten Bergey in the 1600 (4:06.16) but finished behind him in the 3200 (9:16.24).

A Georgia Tech signee, Arrambide also helped the Broncos place third in the 4x800 relay. Overall, the East Forsyth boys placed 11th with 24 points.

Forsyth County's other individual champion came Thursday, when West Forsyth senior Silvana Lopez-Ramirez cleared 12 feet to win the 7A girls pole vault. After finishing in a seven-way tie for first place during a sectional meet, Lopez-Ramirez bettered all of her rivals — including Forsyth Central's Lydia Kimsey, who placed third with a top height of 11 feet, 6 inches.

Last year, locals landed the top four placements in the event, with Lopez-Ramirez placing third and Kimsey finishing fourth.

Thanks in part to Lopez-Ramirez, the Wolverines snuck into the top 10 of the 7A final standings, registering one more point (22-21) than Archer.

Also helping West Forsyth's top-10 pursuits were fourth-place showings by high jumper Bella Zorzoli (5-4) and the 4x800 relay team (9:36.61), as well as a sixth-place finish from Maggie Gizinski in the shot put (38-10).

Lambert's girls team placed 14th overall, with Forsyth Central coming in 20th.

The Longhorns utilized their sprinters to great effect, finishing third in the 4x100 (47.25) and fourth in the 4x200 (1:38.84). Individually, Sade Ezekiel came in seventh in the 100 (12.12), while Bella Cammarota matched the finish in both the 1600 (5:13.19) and 3200 (11:20.28).

Joining Kimsey on the Bulldogs' list of state-placers were Kieryn Jeter, Alana Hassell and Maddie Spenner. Jeter placed fifth in the 400, crossing in 55.45 seconds. Hassell leapt 37 feet, 8.75 inches in the triple jump to garner eighth. Spenner also placed eighth in her event, tossing the discus 122 feet, 5 inches.

Rounding out the 7A results, Denmark's teams placed 28th on the boys side and 31st on the girls side.

The Danes' top finish came from its strong boys 4x200 team, which came in fourth with a time of 1:26.63. Austin DeCarlo rounded out the boys points, garnering eighth in the shot put (49-11).

Denmark's lone girls qualifier, Morgan Grace Sheffield posted a sixth-place showing in the 3200, finishing in 11 minutes, 11.69 seconds.

At the 4A meet, East Forsyth's girls team wound up 30th.

Lydia Robinson landed the only individual top-eight performance for the Broncos, placing seventh in the 400 (58.62). East Forsyth added eighth place in the 4x400.

During the 6A meet Thursday at Barron Stadium in Rome, North Forsyth's Lexie Durban earned state-placer status in the discus and shot put. The junior came in sixth in the former (120-0.5) and seventh in the latter (38-6.5) to account for all of the Raiders' points, tying them for 29th in the team standings.