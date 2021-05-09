Track and field: Forsyth County qualifies 33 for state meet

West Forsyth led the way Saturday at the Class 7A Section 2 meet, qualifying 10 for next weekend's state championship meet at McEachern.
South Forsyth finished closely with nine state qualifiers, followed by Lambert [6], Denmark [4], Forsyth Central [2] and North Forsyth [2].
Region 6-7A — Forsyth Central, Denmark, Gainesville, Lambert, North Forsyth, South Forsyth, West Forsyth — competed against Regions 4, 7 and 8, with the top four finishers from each event advancing to the Class 7A state meet May 13-15 at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.
Denmark had a pair of first-place finishers in Karthik Kochuparambil in the 800 meter [1:56.74] and its 4x800 relay team [7:57.98] of Xavier Anderson, Tavian Anderson, Ethan Ashley and Hayden Hare.
West also had a sectional champion in its 4x400 relay team [3:18.99] of Bryce Allen TJ Jennings, Brandon Nyandoro and Isaac Osifo.
Lambert senior Cooper Bocko won in the 3200 meter [9:25.03], while Riley Jones captured a win in the pole vault [12-00.00].
The boys 3200 meter is one of two events Forsyth County had three qualifiers, as Ethan Ashley [9:26.20] finished second behind Bocko and North Forsyth's Alex Arrambide [9:27.84] finished third. West Forsyth's Trent Bell, Tyler Doty, Paul Griffin and Joey Vos [8:04.20] finished second behind Denmark in the 4x800, while Lambert's Lucas Bekele, Cooper Bocko, Colin Chapman and Adam Nicholason took third place [8:08.72].
BOYS
100 meter
2. Chris Nelson, South Forsyth, 10.60
200 meter
2. Chris Nelson, South Forsyth, 21.66
400 meter
3. Brandon Nyandoro, West Forsyth, 48.91
800 meter
1. Karthik Kochuparambil, Denmark, 1:56.74
1600 meter
4. Nate Verska, South Forsyth, 4:21.63
3200 meter
1. Cooper Bocko, Lambert, 9:25.03
2. Ethan Ashley, Denmark, 9:26.20
3. Alex Arrambide, North Forsyth, 9:27.84
300 meter hurdles
4. Will Andrews, Forsyth Central, 40.30
4x100 relay
3. West Forsyth, 42.28
4. South Forsyth, 42.38
4x400 relay
1. West Forsyth, 3:18.99
4x800 relay
1. Denmark, 7:57.98
2. West Forsyth, 8:04.20
4. Lambert, 8:08.72
High jump
2. Isaac Osifo, West Forsyth, 6-06.00
Triple jump
3. Josh Nelson, South Forsyth, 43-05.25
Pole vault
3. Tyler Norr, West Forsyth, 13-06.00
Discus
4. Andrew Vernon, Lambert, 136-03.00
Shot put
3. Turner Bell, West Forsyth, 48-04.50
GIRLS
400 meter
2. Kieryn Jeter, Forsyth Central, 57.40
800 meter
2. Jessica Perriello, Denmark, 2:20.12
1600 meter
4. Carmel Yonas, South Forsyth, 5:17.85
3200 meter
3. Carmel Yonas, South Forsyth, 11:28.48
4x100 meter relay
4. Lambert, 48.42
4x400 meter relay
3. West Forsyth, 4:05.63
4x800 meter relay
2. South Forsyth, 9:55.72
4. West Forsyth, 9:55.72
High jump
2. Ayesha Kapadia, Lambert, 5-00.00
Pole vault
1. Riley Jones, South Forsyth, 12-00.00
2. Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, West Forsyth, 11-00.00
Discus
4. Morgan Gore, Lambert, 109-03.00
Shot put
3. Lexie Durban, North Forsyth, 38-00.00