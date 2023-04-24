By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Track and Field: Little Mill boys, South Forsyth girls capture county middle school titles
The South Forsyth Middle girls track and field team poses with the first-place trophy after winning the county championship Wednesday at West Forsyth High. (Photo submitted)

Little Mill won its first-ever boys team title in any sport by placing first in the Forsyth County Middle School Track and Field Championships.

On the girls side, South Forsyth easily cruised to the top of the standings during the meet Wednesday at West Forsyth High.

Forsyth County Middle School Track and Field Championships

Final boys team standings

1. Little Mill (79 points)

2. South Forsyth (74.5)

3. Lakeside (60.5)

4. Riverwatch (47)

5. DeSana (45)

6. Liberty (36.5)

7. Vickery Creek (35)

8. Otwell (34)

9. Hendricks (32)

10. North Forsyth (16)

11. Piney Grove (6.5)

Final girls team standings

1. South Forsyth (101.83 points)

2. Lakeside (72.83)

3. Little Mill (59)

4. Riverwatch (55.5)

5. Vickery Creek (55)

6. Hendricks (39.33)

7. Liberty (33.5)

8. Piney Grove (29)

9. North Forsyth (19)

10. DeSana (1)

Individual event winners

Boys 100-meter dash

Sean Danzy, South Forsyth (11.63)

Girls 100-meter dash

Laila Zivech, Little Mill (12.98)

Boys 200-meter dash

Sean Danzy, South Forsyth (23.92)

Girls 200-meter dash

Savannah Oquendo, South Forsyth (26.51)

Boys 400-meter dash

Nico Caballero, Riverwatch (53.77)

Girls 400-meter dash

Anna Black, Lakeside (1:02.26)

Boys 800-meter run

Jacob Grant, DeSana (2:09.92)

Girls 800-meter run

Violet Loughman, Riverwatch (2:30.55)

Boys 1600-meter run

Jacob Grant, DeSana (4:51.48)

Girls 1600-meter run

Violet Loughman, Riverwatch (5:25.81)

Boys 100-meter hurdles

Miles Hasty, Hendricks (15.23)

Girls 100-meter hurdles

Emma Runion, Little Mill (17.52)

Boys 4x100-meter relay

Lakeside (46.35)

Girls 4x100-meter relay

Lakeside (52.20)

Boys 4x400-meter relay

Riverwatch (3:48.66)

Girls 4x400-meter relay

Liberty (4:24.70)

Boys high jump

Carmello Cooper, Otwell (5-06)

Girls high jump

Sydney Tatum, Little Mill (5-00)

Boys long jump

Kingston Herrod, Lakeside (18-10.25)

Girls long jump

Ella Cowan, Vickery Creek (15-08)

Boys discus

Adriel Rojas, Lakeside (135-07)

Girls discus

Grace Griffin, Hendricks (80-00)

Boys shot put

Mason Balbo, South Forsyth (42-08.75)

Girls shot put

Mellina Mellow, Piney Grove (37-05.25)

The Little Mill Middle boys track and field team poses with the first-place trophy after winning the county championship Wednesday at West Forsyth High. (Photo submitted)