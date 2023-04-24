Track and Field: Little Mill boys, South Forsyth girls capture county middle school titles

Little Mill won its first-ever boys team title in any sport by placing first in the Forsyth County Middle School Track and Field Championships.
On the girls side, South Forsyth easily cruised to the top of the standings during the meet Wednesday at West Forsyth High.
Forsyth County Middle School Track and Field Championships
Final boys team standings
1. Little Mill (79 points)
2. South Forsyth (74.5)
3. Lakeside (60.5)
4. Riverwatch (47)
5. DeSana (45)
6. Liberty (36.5)
7. Vickery Creek (35)
8. Otwell (34)
9. Hendricks (32)
10. North Forsyth (16)
11. Piney Grove (6.5)
Final girls team standings
1. South Forsyth (101.83 points)
2. Lakeside (72.83)
3. Little Mill (59)
4. Riverwatch (55.5)
5. Vickery Creek (55)
6. Hendricks (39.33)
7. Liberty (33.5)
8. Piney Grove (29)
9. North Forsyth (19)
10. DeSana (1)
Individual event winners
Boys 100-meter dash
Sean Danzy, South Forsyth (11.63)
Girls 100-meter dash
Laila Zivech, Little Mill (12.98)
Boys 200-meter dash
Sean Danzy, South Forsyth (23.92)
Girls 200-meter dash
Savannah Oquendo, South Forsyth (26.51)
Boys 400-meter dash
Nico Caballero, Riverwatch (53.77)
Girls 400-meter dash
Anna Black, Lakeside (1:02.26)
Boys 800-meter run
Jacob Grant, DeSana (2:09.92)
Girls 800-meter run
Violet Loughman, Riverwatch (2:30.55)
Boys 1600-meter run
Jacob Grant, DeSana (4:51.48)
Girls 1600-meter run
Violet Loughman, Riverwatch (5:25.81)
Boys 100-meter hurdles
Miles Hasty, Hendricks (15.23)
Girls 100-meter hurdles
Emma Runion, Little Mill (17.52)
Boys 4x100-meter relay
Lakeside (46.35)
Girls 4x100-meter relay
Lakeside (52.20)
Boys 4x400-meter relay
Riverwatch (3:48.66)
Girls 4x400-meter relay
Liberty (4:24.70)
Boys high jump
Carmello Cooper, Otwell (5-06)
Girls high jump
Sydney Tatum, Little Mill (5-00)
Boys long jump
Kingston Herrod, Lakeside (18-10.25)
Girls long jump
Ella Cowan, Vickery Creek (15-08)
Boys discus
Adriel Rojas, Lakeside (135-07)
Girls discus
Grace Griffin, Hendricks (80-00)
Boys shot put
Mason Balbo, South Forsyth (42-08.75)
Girls shot put
Mellina Mellow, Piney Grove (37-05.25)