Track and Field Roundup: Lambert boys, West Forsyth girls win region titles; Broncos finish runner-up

History did not repeat itself during the Region 6-7A track and field championship Tuesday at Milton.
Despite featuring a vast majority of the same schools, neither the girls nor the boys team champions from the Forsyth County championship repeated at the region meet barely a month later.
After finishing runner-up at the county meet, which took place in their home stadium, the West Forsyth girls topped Lambert this time around.
On the boys side, Lambert rather easily outpaced the field, with runner-up Denmark barely edging out county winner South Forsyth.
The top-four finishers in each individual and relay event from the region meet — which took place on a single day instead of over the course of two days due to expected inclement weather — qualified for a Class 7A sectional May 6 at Archer.
A full list of sectional qualifiers from the meet can be found at the end of this article.
East Forsyth boys finish 2nd in Region 8-4A
The East Forsyth boys track and field team finished runner-up and the girls placed fifth in the Region 8-4A meet April 18 at North Oconee.
On the boys side the Broncos garnered 97 points, coming in only behind the host Titans and their 127 points. North Hall, North Oconee, Cherokee Bluff and Seckinger, respectively, finished ahead of East Forsyth in the 11-team girls standings.
Alex Arrambide swept the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter run titles. In the 800, the senior standout edged out teammates Thomas Pederson and Ryder Holland, who rounded out the top-three spots.
Connor Hansen won the 300-meter hurdles, while placing second in the 110. The team's other individual qualifier for the Class 4A sectional May 6 at Starr's Mill was Jonathon Williams, who wound up fourth in the 400-meter dash.
Three East Forsyth boys relay teams qualified for sectionals, as the Broncos won the 4x800, finished runner-up in the 4x400 and placed fourth in the 4x200. The girls team added a title in the 4x400 event.
Lydia Robinson led the East Forsyth girls individually, winning the 200- and 400-meter dashes. Haley Weyer placed fourth in the 200, while also finishing third in the 100.
The Broncos qualified one girls hurdler from each distance, as Sofia McDonald placed third in the 100 and Hannah Wilson finished runner-up in the 300.
Madison Malone snagged the fourth and final sectional bid from the high jump.
Raiders sending 5 individuals, 4 relays to sectionals
North Forsyth track and field qualified five individuals, including four in multiple events, for a Class 6A sectional during the Region 8-6A meet Monday at Apalachee.
Additionally, the Raiders managed to send four relay teams to the sectional event, which will take place May 6 back at the same site as the region meet.
On the girls side, Lexie Durban and Camdyn O'Shields each produced top-four finishes in the shot put and discus. Durban placed second in the former and third in the latter, while O'Shields wound up third and fourth, respectively.
Zanai Conway came in third in the triple jump and fourth in the 400-meter dash to also earn sectional berths in two individual events.
North Forsyth's girls team also punched tickets in three of the four relays. The Raiders placed third in the 4x100, while adding fourth-place finishes in the 4x400 and 4x800.
Ian Vinson paced the North Forsyth boys by placing third in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. Evan Beasley earned a sectional spot after finishing fourth in the 800.
The Raiders added a fourth-place showing in the 4x800 relay.
Region 6-7A Track and Field Championships
Final boys team standings
1. Lambert (165 points)
2. Denmark (129.5)
3. South Forsyth (129)
4. Milton (114)
5. West Forsyth (99.5)
6. Forsyth Central (43)
Final girls team standings
1. West Forsyth (195 points)
2. Lambert (183)
3. Forsyth Central (103)
4. Milton (71.33)
5. South Forsyth (64.67)
6. Denmark (63)
Individual event top-four finishes
Boys 100-meter dash
1. Chris Nelson, South Forsyth (10.58)
2. Kamden Jennings, Denmark (11.08)
3. Tyler Lang, South Forsyth (11.33)
4. Robert Billings, Milton (11.35)
Girls 100-meter dash
1. Aminah Jabbie, Lambert (12.14)
2. Sade Ezekiel, Lambert (12.28)
3. Salima Jabbie, Lambert (12.35)
4. Lucy Nicholson, West Forsyth (12.97)
Boys 200-meter dash
1. Chris Nelson, South Forsyth (21.36)
2. Ryan Easley, Denmark (22.14)
3. Andrew Sirras, Milton (22.26)
4. Devin Dahunsi, Milton (22.47)
Girls 200-meter dash
1. Sade Ezekiel, Lambert (25.10)
2. Aminah Jabbie, Lambert (25.16)
3. Kieryn Jeter, Forsyth Central (25.26)
4. Susie Harris, Lambert (25.76)
Boys 400-meter dash
1. Andrew Sirras, Milton (49.96)
2. Graham Shierling, Lambert (50.08)
3. J.J. Louis, Denmark (50.28)
4. Hayden Branch, Denmark (50.84)
Girls 400-meter dash
1. Kieryn Jeter, Forsyth Central (57.86)
2. Sanae Demeritte, Lambert (1:00.71)
3. Natalie Gilson, Denmark (1:01.67)
4. Rylee Ferguson, West Forsyth (1:01.84)
Boys 800-meter run
1. Matthew Miller, Lambert (1:56.16)
2. Zach Patell, Milton (1:56.82)
3. Cole Schmoyer, West Forsyth (1:57.72)
4. Andrew Ramsey, Milton (1:57.81)
Girls 800-meter run
1. Ella Grace Malcom, Milton (2:17.70)
2. Sydney Anderson, Milton (2:18.30)
3. Calli Crawford, West Forsyth (2:23.50)
4. Bella Cammarota, Lambert (2:25.50)
Boys 1600-meter run
1. Ben Bergey, South Forsyth (4:17.11)
2. Kushan Patel, Lambert (4:19.61)
3. Jackson Hogsed, Lambert (4:19.70)
4. Cory Chambers, Milton (4:20.70)
Girls 1600-meter run
1. Bella Cammarota, Lambert (5:11.32)
2. Ella Grace Malcom, Milton (5:15.36)
3. Calli Crawford, West Forsyth (5:17.17)
4. Paige Harden, South Forsyth (5:19.11)
Boys 3200-meter run
1. Ben Bergey, South Forsyth (9:17.40)
2. Jackson Hogsed, Lambert (4:18.42)
3. Kushan Patel, Lambert (4:18.56)
4. Ben Winn, South Forsyth (4:23.48)
Girls 3200-meter run
1. Morgan Grace Sheffield, Denmark (11:33.01)
2. Isabelle Gaharan, Lambert (11:35.61)
3. Bella Cammarota, Lambert (11:36.87)
4. Emmaline Kelley, Milton (11:55.37)
Boys 110-meter hurdles
1. Ian Lockett, Lambert (16.10)
2. Cameron Smith, Lambert (16.43)
3. Mason Page, West Forsyth (16.78)
4. Spencer Arnold, West Forsyth (16.89)
Girls 100-meter hurdles
1. Rylee Ramirez, West Forsyth (16.25)
2. Emy Nwaneri, West Forsyth (16.89)
3. Kayla Jones, Lambert (16.90)
4. Brynn Scheel, Milton (17.32)
Boys 300-meter hurdles
1. Mason Page, West Forsyth (43.39)
2. Caleb Earnhardt, Denmark (44.06)
3. Neil Gardiner, Lambert (44.10)
4. Ryan Calloway, Denmark (44.32)
Girls 300-meter hurdles
1. Rylee Ramirez, West Forsyth (48.22)
2. Kayla Jones, Lambert (49.12)
3. Ava Gensler, Lambert (49.31)
4. Brynn Scheel, Milton (49.46)
Boys 4x100-meter relay
1. Denmark (42.57)
2. Milton (43.97)
3. South Forsyth (44.12)
4. Lambert (44.28)
Girls 4x100-meter relay
1. Lambert (47.92)
2. Forsyth Central (49.39)
3. South Forsyth (51.56)
4. West Forsyth (52.03)
Boys 4x200-meter relay
1. Denmark (1:29.31)
2. Milton (1:31.18)
3. Forsyth Central (1:32.39)
4. Lambert (1:32.53)
Girls 4x200-meter relay
1. Lambert (1:41.07)
2. Forsyth Central (1:42.41)
3. West Forsyth (1:47.21)
4. Denmark (1:48.52)
Boys 4x400-meter relay
1. Denmark (3:28.03)
2. Lambert (3:29.40)
3. Milton (3:30.27)
4. West Forsyth (3:31.08)
Girls 4x400-meter relay
1. West Forsyth (4:13.80)
2. Lambert (4:14.73)
3. Milton (4:14.92)
4. Denmark (4:26.59)
Boys 4x800-meter relay
1. Milton (8:09.48)
2. Denmark (8:17.08)
3. West Forsyth (8:18.89)
4. Lambert (8:21.23)
Girls 4x800-meter relay
1. Milton (10:25.58)
2. Denmark (10:27.68)
3. Lambert (10:47.08)
4. West Forsyth (11:02.21)
Boys high jump
1. Matthew Armstrontg, Lambert (6-00)
2. Carlos Anzola, Forsyth Central (5-10)
3. Torrien Carter, West Forsyth (5-08)
4. Jack Warden, South Forsyth (5-08)
Girls high jump
1. Riley Pepin, West Forsyth (5-00)
2. Natalie Brooks, Denmark (5-00)
3. Bella Zorzoli, West Forsyth (5-00)
4. Maya Madden, South Forsyth (4-10)
Boys long jump
1. Devin Dahushi, Milton (23-03.75)
2. Chris Nelson, South Forsyth (22-01.75)
3. Ryan Easley, Denmark (20-11.50)
4. Nishad Sankar, West Forsyth (20-11)
Girls long jump
1. Alana Hassell, Forsyth Central (17-01.75)
2. Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, West Forsyth (16-06)
3. Josie Crossman, South Forsyth (16-05.75)
4. Aniyah Rowe, West Forsyth (16-02.75)
Boys triple jump
1. Devin Dahushi, Milton (46-02.75)
2. Nishad Sankar, West Forsyth (43-07.50)
3. Carlos Anzola, Forsyth Central (40-02.75)
4. Vineeth Sendilraj, Lambert (39-11)
Girls triple jump
1. Alana Hassell, Forsyth Central (35-11.75)
2. Kadyn Allen, West Forsyth (35-08.75)
3. Josie Crossman, South Forsyth (33-10.50)
4. Sarah Velia, Forsyth Centrakl (33-05.50)
Boys pole vault
1. Quentin Proels, Lambert (12-06)
2. Jackson Mallcott, West Forsyth (12-06)
3. Devin Mitchell, West Forsyth (12-00)
4. Graden Spenner, Forsyth Central (12-00)
Girls pole vault
1. Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, West Forsyth (11-09)
2. Megan Fergusson, Lambert (11-00)
3. Lydia Kimsey, Forsyth Central (11-00)
4. Charlotte Burt, South Forsyth (9-06)
Boys discus
1. Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth (145-09)
2. Finn Braeuer, Lambert (135-10)
3. Caleb Lewis, Lambert (130-00)
4. Kristian Dawson, South Forsyth (127-07)
Girls discus
1. Maddie Spenner, Forsyth Central (123-05)
2. Mia Whitlow, West Forsyth (106-11)
3. Maggie Gizinski, West Forsyth (104-00)
4. Katia Castillo, Lambert (103-10)
Boys shot put
1. Austin DeCarlo, Denmark (49-01)
2. Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth (48-08)
3. Caleb Lewis, Lambert (47-09)
4. Jackson DeLoach, Lambert (47-02.50)
Girls shot put
1. Maggie Gizinski, West Forsyth (39-00)
2. Ava Falite, Lambert (35-03)
3. Maddie Spenner, Forsyth Central (33-09)
4. Elizabeth Harper, Lambert (33-03.50)