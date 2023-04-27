Track and Field Roundup: Lambert boys, West Forsyth girls win region titles; Broncos finish runner-up

After finishing runner-up at the county meet, which took place in their home stadium, the West Forsyth girls topped Lambert this time around.

On the boys side, Lambert rather easily outpaced the field, with runner-up Denmark barely edging out county winner South Forsyth.

The top-four finishers in each individual and relay event from the region meet — which took place on a single day instead of over the course of two days due to expected inclement weather — qualified for a Class 7A sectional May 6 at Archer.

A full list of sectional qualifiers from the meet can be found at the end of this article.

East Forsyth boys finish 2nd in Region 8-4A

The East Forsyth boys track and field team finished runner-up and the girls placed fifth in the Region 8-4A meet April 18 at North Oconee.

On the boys side the Broncos garnered 97 points, coming in only behind the host Titans and their 127 points. North Hall, North Oconee, Cherokee Bluff and Seckinger, respectively, finished ahead of East Forsyth in the 11-team girls standings.

Alex Arrambide swept the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter run titles. In the 800, the senior standout edged out teammates Thomas Pederson and Ryder Holland, who rounded out the top-three spots.

Connor Hansen won the 300-meter hurdles, while placing second in the 110. The team's other individual qualifier for the Class 4A sectional May 6 at Starr's Mill was Jonathon Williams, who wound up fourth in the 400-meter dash.

Three East Forsyth boys relay teams qualified for sectionals, as the Broncos won the 4x800, finished runner-up in the 4x400 and placed fourth in the 4x200. The girls team added a title in the 4x400 event.

Lydia Robinson led the East Forsyth girls individually, winning the 200- and 400-meter dashes. Haley Weyer placed fourth in the 200, while also finishing third in the 100.

The Broncos qualified one girls hurdler from each distance, as Sofia McDonald placed third in the 100 and Hannah Wilson finished runner-up in the 300.

Madison Malone snagged the fourth and final sectional bid from the high jump.

Raiders sending 5 individuals, 4 relays to sectionals

North Forsyth track and field qualified five individuals, including four in multiple events, for a Class 6A sectional during the Region 8-6A meet Monday at Apalachee.

Additionally, the Raiders managed to send four relay teams to the sectional event, which will take place May 6 back at the same site as the region meet.

On the girls side, Lexie Durban and Camdyn O'Shields each produced top-four finishes in the shot put and discus. Durban placed second in the former and third in the latter, while O'Shields wound up third and fourth, respectively.

Zanai Conway came in third in the triple jump and fourth in the 400-meter dash to also earn sectional berths in two individual events.

North Forsyth's girls team also punched tickets in three of the four relays. The Raiders placed third in the 4x100, while adding fourth-place finishes in the 4x400 and 4x800.

Ian Vinson paced the North Forsyth boys by placing third in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. Evan Beasley earned a sectional spot after finishing fourth in the 800.

The Raiders added a fourth-place showing in the 4x800 relay.