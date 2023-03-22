Track and Field: South Forsyth boys, Lambert girls win Forsyth County meet

In this year’s Forsyth County Track and Field Championship Monday at West Forsyth, the South Forsyth boys didn’t want to be split the crown like they did last year.

The War Eagles — who finished tied with the Wolverines last year — took an early lead and grew it as the meet progressed, repeating as county champions with a final score of 154.50 points.

The Lambert Longhorns came in second with 139.50 points, and West Forsyth placed third with 138.

Meanwhile, the Lambert girls team prevented West Forsyth from three-peating with 169 points.The Wolverines placed runner-up with 150 points. Forsyth Central finished third with 122 points.

The first running events were the 100- and 110-meter hurdles.

For the girls, Wolverines took first and second with Rylee Ramirez cracking a personal record with a time of 16.68 and Emy Nwaneri running a 17.29. Lambert’s Kayla Jones placed third with a time of 17.32, which was a PR for her.

For the boys 110-meter hurdles, it was a tight race until around the 50 meters mark. Lambert sophomore Ian Lockett started to draw separation, and then when reaching the 80 meters mark, he was in the clear-cut lead to finish the race in first place.

Additionally, the top five runners of the race each ran a PR.

In last year's county meet, Grace Mangan from West Forsyth was in Salima Jabbie’s way of being the fast 100-meter runner. This year it was her twin sister, Aminah, who took the crown with a time of 12.33. She is also part of Georgia’s Top 50 runners for the event.

However, it was a competitive race with teammate Sade Ezekiel (12.48) as it was neck and neck until the final 30 meters.

Forsyth County News Softball Pitcher of the Year Josie Crossman proved she not only can dominate in the fall season but in the spring season, as well.

Crossman helped South Forsyth place fourth by getting 10 points for winning the triple jump. She marked at 34 feet, 5.5 inches. Second place belonged to West Forsyth’s Kadyn Allen with a jump of 32-11.25, and third place went to North Forsyth’s London Sercey (32-8.75).

Forsyth Central’s girls 4x200-meter relay team dusted the competition from start to finish.

K.K. Greene was the one that started it for the Bulldogs and handed it off to Alana Hassell, who won the long jump. She continued the momentum until it was time to hand it off to Kami Straub. Kieryn Jeter gave the last push for the Bulldogs to win the race with ease.

“It’s a just mindset thing,” said Jeter, who added an individual win in the 400-meter dash. “You really got to push and run as hard as you can. What I do I act like someone is in front of me and try to pass them.”

East Forsyth’s Alex Arrambide and South Forsyth’s Ben Bergey were the top two runners of the 1600-meter race, drawing separation from the other contestants.

Bergey was in the lead throughout the race until he reached the corners of the final lap. That's when Arrambide took it to another notch and pushed through for first place with a time of 4:16:36. Bergey finished in 4:21:47.

“It was really tough sticking with him,” said Arrambide, last year's Class 3A state champion in the 3200. "I decided to pick it up and took charge of the race. With 200 meters to go, I took it to my final gear."

In the girls shot put, Lambert's Karlie Kandul got the victory with a mark of 36 feet, 7 inches. Runner-up Maggie Gizinski of West Forsyth set a PR with a finish of 36-2, and North Forsyth’s Lexie Durban came in third with a 35-10.50.

For boys discus throw, Michigan’s 4-star offensive lineman Nathan Efobi dominated the competition with a throw of 144 feet, 5 inches. Patrick Carnes from North Forsyth — who achieved a PR of 132-5 — came in second, and South Forsyth’s Kristian Dawson came in third with a distance of 131-3.

“It felt good but it definitely wasn’t easy," Efobi said, "because meets are my kryptonite so I’ve been putting a lot of work into it. Didn’t get my PR but still got the win, so that’s good."

Forsyth County Championship Results

Girls team scores

1. Lambert Longhorns, 169.5 points

2. West Forsyth Wolverines, 150

3. Forsyth Central Bulldogs, 122

4. South Forsyth War Eagles, 81

5. East Forsyth Broncos, 59

6. Denmark Danes, 48.5

7. North Forsyth, 42

Boys team scores

1. South Forsyth War Eagles, 154.5 points

2. Lambert Longhorns, 139.5

3. West Forsyth Wolverines, 138

4. Denmark Danes, 101.5

5. East Forsyth Broncos, 63

6. Forsyth Central Bulldogs, 50.5

7. North Forsyth, 39

Girls high jump

1. Riley Pepin, West Forsyth, 5-0

2. Haley Weyer, East Forsyth, 4-10

3. Chloe Schneible, Forsyth Central, 4-8

Boys high jump

1. Demauri Brown, South Forsyth, 5-8

2. Carlos Anzola, Forsyth Central, 5-8

3. Jack Warden, South Forsyth, 5-8

Girls long jump

1. Alana Hassell, Forsyth Central, 17-7

2. Josie Crossman, South Forsyth, 16-3.50

3. Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, West Forsyth, 16-0

Boys long jump

1. Chris Nelson, South Forsyth, 21-10.50

2. Nishad Sankar, West Forsyth, 20-10.50

3. Elisha Nash, West Forsyth, 20-1.50

Girls triple jump

1. Josie Crossman, South Forsyth, 34-5.50

2. Kadyn Allen, West Forsyth, 32-11.25

3. London Sercey, North Forsyth, 32-8.75

Boys triple jump

1. Nishad Sankar, West Forsyth, 44-4.25

2. Josh Nelson, South Forsyth, 44-3

3. Jonathon Williams, East Forsyth, 41-11.75

Girls discuss throw



1. Maddie Spenner, Forsyth Central, 114-3

2. Lexie Durban, North Forsyth, 110-6

3. Karlie Kandul, Lambert, 101-5

Boys discus throw

1. Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth, 144-5

2. Patrick Carnes, North Forsyth, 132-5

3. Kristian Dawson, South Forsyth, 131-3

Girls shot put

1. Karlie Kandul, Lambert, 36-7

2. Maggie Gizinski, West Forsyth, 36-2

3. Lexie Durban, North Forsyth, 35-10.50

Boys shot put

1. Nathan Efobi, South Forsyth, 50-5

2. Austin DeCarlo, Denmark, 47-5

3. Finn Braeuer, Lambert, 45-3

Girls pole vault

1. Silvana Lopez-Ramirez, West Forsyth, 12-6

2. Lydia Kimsey, Forsyth Central, 11-0

3. Megan Fergusson, Lambert, 11-0

Boys pole vault

1. Quentin Proels, Lambert, 12-6

2. Hunter Nelson, West Forsyth, 12-0

3. Noah Dobbs, Lambert, 11-6

Girls 4x100-meter relay

1. Lambert, 48.38

2. Forsyth Central, 50.13

3. Denmark, 51.82

Boys 4x100-meter relay

1. Denmark, 43.48

2. South Forsyth, 44.79

3. West Forsyth, 44.90

Girls 400-meter dash

1. Kieryn Jeter, Forsyth Central, 56.56

2. Lydia Robinson, East Forsyth, 56.81

3. Rylee Ferguson, West Forsyth, 1:00.83

Boys 400-meter dash

1. Graham Shierling, Lambert, 50.90

2. J.J. Louis, Denmark, 51.16

3. Hayden Branch, Denmark, 51.95

Girls 100-meter dash

1. Aminah Jabbie, Lambert, 12.33

2. Sade Ezekiel, Lambert, 12.48

3. Monroe Lewis, Denmark, 12.69

Boys 100-meter dash

1. Chris Nelson, South Forsyth, 10.61



2. Josh Nelson, South Forsyth, 10.93

3. Ryan Easley, Denmark, 11.15

Girls 100-meter hurdles

1. Rylee Ramirez, West Forsyth, 16.68

2. Emy Nwaneri, West Forsyth, 17.29

3. Kayla Jones, Lambert, 17.32

Boys 110-meter hurdles

1. Ian Lockett, Lambert, 16.37

2. Mason Page, West Forsyth, 16.77

3. Ryan Calloway, Denmark, 16.91

Girls 1600-meter run

1. Bella Cammarota, Lambert, 5:15.58

2. Paige Harden, South Forsyth, 5:27.64

3. Isabelle Gaharan, Lambert, 5:35.01

Boys 1600-meter run

1. Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth, 4:16.36

2. Ben Bergey, South Forsyth, 4:21.47

3. Diego Fernandes, West Forsyth, 4:23.13

Girls 800-meter run

1. Bella Cammarota, Lambert, 2:28.60

2. Sophie Kyle, West Forsyth, 2:28.80

3. Amanda Feeney, Lambert, 2:31.22

Boys 800-meter run

1. Cole Schmoyer, West Forsyth, 1:57.30

2. Adam Zorko, South Forsyth, 1:59.01

3. Evan Beasley, North Forsyth, 2:00.31

Girls 200-meter dash

1. Aminah Jabbie, Lambert, 25.42

2. Lydia Robinson, East Forsyth, 25.46

3. Kieryn Jeter, Forsyth Central, 25.49

Boys 200-meter dash

1. Chris Nelson, South Forsyth, 22.16

2. Ryan Easley, Denmark, 22.46

3. Kamden Jennings, Denmark, 22.64

Girls 300-meter hurdles

1. Rylee Ramirez, West Forsyth, 48.67

2. Hannah Wilson, East Forsyth, 50.51

3. Ava Gensler, Lambert, 50.60

Boys 300-meter hurdles

1. Connor Hansen, East Forsyth, 43.17

2. Neil Gardner, Lambert, 43.82

3. Mason Page, West Forsyth, 44.53

Girls 3200-meter run

1. Morgan Grace Sheffield, Denmark, 11:24.39

2. Isabel Yonas, South Forsyth, 11:32.69

3. Lily Flood, West Forsyth, 11:59.47

Boys 3200-meter run

1. Jackson Hogsed, Lambert, 9:23.24

2. Kushan Patel, Lambert, 9:23.28

3. Ben Sydell, Denmark, 9:30.17

Girls 4x400-meter relay

1. East Forsyth, 4:10.71

2. Lambert, 4:15.79

3. West Forsyth, 4:24.78

Boys 4x400-meter relay

1. Lambert, 3:32.66

2. Denmark, 3:33.88

3. West Forsyth, 3:34:00

Girls 4x800-meter relay

1. Forsyth Central, 10:55.30

2. Lambert, 11:40.23

3. West Forsyth, 11:47.24

Boys 4x800-meter relay

1. East Forsyth, 8:19.50

2. Lambert, 8:37.01

3. West Forsyth, 8:51.58

Girls 4x200-meter relay

1. Forsyth Central, 1:46.19

2. South Forsyth, 1:48.49

3. West Forsyth, 1:49.43

Boys 4x200-meter relay

1. West Forsyth, 1:32.68

2. Forsyth Central, 1:33.63

3. South Forsyth, 1:35.39