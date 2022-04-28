Track and field: South Forsyth boys, Lambert girls win Region 6-7A championships

By Derrick Richemond

drichemond@forsythnews.com

Lambert's girls scored 175.50 points and South Forsyth's boys scored 165.50 points, each winning a Region 6-7A track and field championship Wednesday at West Forsyth High School.

“I am so proud of those girls. Every group contributed. [We] got lots of PRs and everyone ran their hearts out today,” Lambert coach James Tigue said.

“It’s something we talked about last year after seeing the capability we had,” South coach Austin Hamilton said. “That was my main goal this offseason, was to get some of these football players, basketball players to do track. Here we are now holding the region championship.”

West's Connor Reidy placed third in the 110m hurdles as junior in last year’s region meet. His love for competition drove him to work even harder this year since it was going to be his last year wearing the Wolverines' track uniform. Reidy went on to place first in the event with a new personal record of 14.99.

Reidy also placed second in 300m hurdles [41.16] and first in 4x400m on the West Forsyth ‘A’ relay team [3:25.49].

“You know, you work hard and you really just want to see something come out of it,” Reidy said. “To do this and get where I’m at today makes you think back to all the long practice where it’s hot and you don’t want to do it. This feeling right now just makes it all worth it.”

The Longhorns' dynamic sibling duo Salima and Aminah Jabbie each set a new personal record in the 100m while running next to each other. Salima placed first [11.95] and Aminah placed finished second [12.06].

“It doesn’t matter who comes first or second, we always come first together,” Salima said.

Forsyth Central sophomore Kieryn Jeter repeated as the 400m champion with a burst of 57.82, which was almost three seconds faster than her closest opponent. She is returning to sectionals in her second-ever year running track.

Jeter also placed first in the 200m with a time of 25.19 and first place in the 4x200m on the Forsyth Central ‘A’ relay team [1:46.41].

“It feels awesome. I'm really blessed. I can really thank God, my parents, and definitely my coaches. I still push myself [as] If somebody was in front of me,” Jeter said.

West senior Brandon Nyandoro placed first in the 400m with a time of 49.93, third in the 200m [22.07] and first in the 4x400m as part of West Forsyth's ‘A’ relay team [3:25.49].

“I just need to work on a few things, but when I’m at sectionals I’ll be ready,” Nyandoro said.

After placing third in the 300m last year’s region meet, Central senior Will Andrews worked hard during the offseason, and it earned him first-place with a time of 40.77.

“I’ve been working a lot harder this season to get to this point, and it’s really great to see all the hard work pay off,” Andrews said. “There are some technical things we can fix, and I'm going to get with my coach to work on that. I would love to go sub-40s at sectionals.”

It can be difficult to run the 800m, but Lambert's Caroline Harris made it look easy as she ran a 2:18.88, beating her opponents by nearly three seconds.

Harris was also part of Lambert's ‘A’ relay team that also placed first in the 4x400m [4:01.92] and second in the 4x800m [10:12.32], along with a second-place individual finish in the 1600m [5:15.83].

“That's what I wanted. Last year I didn’t get to run track, so this year I’ve been making the most of it. I had high goals in the 800m this year,” Harris said.

From Denmark, Tavian Anderson dashed through the 800m, placing first with a time of 1:55.34

“It feels amazing. It’s great to see all the training, hard work, sacrifice pay off,” Anderson said.

Anderson said his preparation for sectionals is to stay focused, stick to his training, get enough food and water, and run hard.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the sectional meet, which is scheduled for May 7 at Archer High School.