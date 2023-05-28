Trio of Forsyth players earn all-star selection by Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club

Denmark's Francesco Capocci, South Forsyth's Ty Bayer and North Forsyth's Andrew Elkhill were recognized as Metro all-star selections by the Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club Friday at Truist Park.

The trio of local standouts were among 18 players honored as part of the 51st edition of the club's Metro Atlanta all-star team. Forsyth County is now up to 36 representatives honored by the club since 2000.