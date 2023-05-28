Trio of Forsyth players earn all-star selection by Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club

Denmark's Francesco Capocci, South Forsyth's Ty Bayer and North Forsyth's Andrew Elkhill were recognized as Metro all-star selections by the Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club Friday at Truist Park.
The trio of local standouts were among 18 players honored as part of the 51st edition of the club's Metro Atlanta all-star team. Forsyth County is now up to 36 representatives honored by the club since 2000.
Capocci closed out his senior season by being selected as Region 6-7A Player of the Year. The University of North Carolina signee also earned Forsyth County News Baseball Pitcher of the Year for the second straight campaign.
A junior committed to Kennesaw State, Bayer garnered first-team all-region selection after shining offensively, defensively and on the mound for the War Eagles.
Elkhill — a senior signed to South Alabama — wrapped up his time with the Raiders this spring, landing Region 8-6A Pitcher of the Year honors.