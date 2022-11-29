Volleyball: 2022 All-County Teams

Player of the Year

Dominae Jordan, Denmark

The Region 6-7A Player of the Year compiled 469 kills and nearly as many serve receptions (458), while adding 385 digs, 69 aces and 36 blocks during her senior season.

Coach of the Year

Missey Hall, Lambert

GVCA 7A Coach of the Year is still making history, guiding the Longhorns to the program’s first region title four-peat before advancing to the state finals for the first time.

First Team

Emerson Aber, Denmark

Senior setter led county with 924 assists, while also recording 218 digs, 48 aces and 22 blocks.

Courtney Graham, Denmark

GVCA all-state pick posted 280 kills on a .380 hitting percentage in addition to 80 blocks and 45 aces as a junior.

Hannah Benjamin, Fideles Christian

University of Kentucky commit registered 327 kills, 140 digs, 82 assists and 60 aces during junior season.

Ava Elias, Forsyth Central

Well-rounded junior finished in the top three on her team in kills (81), digs (205), assists (436), aces (55) and blocks (26).

Claire Jenkins, Lambert

All-state selection paced Longhorns in aces (95) and assists (702), while adding 192 digs and 45 kills.

M.K. Patten, Lambert

Georgia commit racked up 327 kills and contributed to 84 total blocks.

Francesca Popescu, Lambert

Region 6-7A defensive player of the year and all-state pick racked up 529 digs and 42 aces as a sophomore.

Kalyssa Taggart, Lambert

Succeeded Popescu aș region’s top freshman, managing 264 kills, 190 digs, 513 aces, 58 blocks and 52 aces.

Jordan White, Lambert

Tulane signee recorded 289 kills, 109 blocks, 84 digs and 55 aces en route to being named as region offensive player of the year and to the all-state team.

Melina Baumann, North Forsyth

Junior middle blocker finished with 246 kills and 107 blocks, moving into second all-time in school history for the latter category.

Nathalia Quintero, North Forsyth

Senior tied Baumann in kills, while also posting 523 assists, 274 digs and 56 aces to finish second in school history for career assists and aces, as well as fifth in digs.

Lily Torrence, North Forsyth

Junior all-state selection managed 176 kills, 277 digs, 79 aces and 516 assists, while splitting time at setter with Quintero.

Taryn Dickey, West Forsyth

Despite missing a handful of matches, sophomore setter racked up 698 assists, 160 digs and 64 aces.

Reece Rhoads, West Forsyth

Winthrop commit broke the school record for career kills while producing 370 on the season. All-state pick added 134 digs, 49 aces and 24 blocks.

Lymaris Vasquez, West Forsyth

School’s all-time leader in aces ended senior season with an even 300 kills. Finished second on team in aces (61), digs (242) and serve receptions (440).

Second Team

Octavia Pagliotti, Denmark



The Danes libero managed 496 serve receptions, 327 digs and 43 aces during her senior year.

Macy Meadows, East Forsyth

Sophomore setter compiled 480 assists, while adding 154 digs, 39 aces and 32 kills.

Emily Miolen, East Forsyth

Junior southpaw recorded 230 kills on a solid 0.246 hitting percentage to go along with 29 blocks.

Mataya Orth, East Forsyth

Freshman libero produced 295 digs, 68 assists and 64 aces.

Elyse Oneil, Forsyth Central

Junior libero led the Bulldogs in serve receptions (434) and digs (333), finishing second in aces with 30.

Ella Beyer, Lambert

Virginia Tech signee landed all-state honorable-mention status after posting 259 kills, 137 digs and 46 blocks.

Greenlee Welch, North Forsyth

Junior libero posted 47 aces and 426 digs, sixth-most in Class 6A and fourth-most in a single season at NFHS.

Angelica Conde Borres, South Forsyth

Senior libero earned second-team all-region status by posting 309 digs, 57 assists and 37 aces

Allie Magers, South Forsyth

Another second-team all-region choice recorded 92 kills as a middle blocker, while adding 1.4 blocks per match.

Shea Murray, West Forsyth

Finished sophomore season with 238 digs, while adding 418 serve receptions and 28 assists.

Adeline Wieler, West Forsyth

Freshman wound up with 568 serve receptions against just 47 errors, while totaling 330 digs, 80 assists and 39 aces.

Honorable Mention

Lilly Hamil, Forsyth Central; Dani Cortes, Lambert; Hannah Hagan, North Forsyth; Ansley Davis, South Forsyth; Bridget Gallivan, South Forsyth.